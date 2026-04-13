Five Thingsto Know: Raptors vs. Cavaliers

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TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors will return to the NBA playoffs when they open their best-of-seven first-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday. It’s the first time Toronto has been in the playoffs since the 2021-22 season when they lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in six games.

Here are five things you need to know:

DECEPTIVE RECORD — The Raptors swept the regular-season series with the Cavaliers, winning all three of their games. However, all three of those victories came in a season-defining span between Oct. 31 and Nov. 26, when Toronto went 13-1. More importantly, Cleveland made a blockbuster trade for surefire Hall of Famer James Harden on Feb. 4, reshaping the team’s offence.

FAMILIAR FOES — It will be fourth time the Raptors and Cavaliers meet in the post-season, with Cleveland dominating the lopsided rivalry with a 12-2 record over the previous three series. Led by all-time great LeBron James, the Cavaliers won the 2016 Eastern Conference finals 4-2, then swept the 2017 and 2018 East semis.

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HEALING TIME — Toronto’s roster was pretty banged up heading into the final game of the regular season, although all but Chucky Hepburn (knee surgery) made themselves available to play in the playoff-clinching 136-101 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. Advancing straight to the playoffs and skipping the play-in tournament will be key to the Raptors getting some badly needed rest.

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“It’s a time that we can get some rest and reset. I’m happy about it,” said all-star forward Brandon Ingram. “We got a couple days before we got to step back on the floor again. Rest is always good.

EUROVISION — Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic, who is from Serbia, became the first European coach to lead an NBA team for an entire season and reach the playoffs. Finland’s Tuomas Iisalo was promoted to head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies on March 28, 2025, but they already had a 44—29 record when he took over from the fired Taylor Jenkins and were bound for the playoffs.

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“There’s not a lot of us, it’s not a huge accomplishment,” joked Rajakovic before getting more serious. “There are so many players, so many coaches from the former Yugoslavia, especially from Serbia, that made this path possible for me.

“Without all of those successes of our national team, without successes of the clubs, of individual successes of players and then coaches, I would never be in this position.”

JURASSIC PARK RETURNS — The Raptors announced on Monday that their tailgate party in Maple Leaf Square on the west of Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena — colloquially known as Jurassic Park — will return for home and away games throughout the post-season. The event will feature onstage entertainment, pop-up activations, special appearances from celebrities and team personalities, exclusive prizes, food and beverage offerings, as well as merchandise.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2026.