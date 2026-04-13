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Canada

Montreal port CFO the latest to leave in leadership exodus

By Christopher Reynolds The Canadian Press
Posted April 13, 2026 12:43 pm
1 min read
Shipping containers in the Port of Montreal are photographed in Montreal on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. View image in full screen
Shipping containers in the Port of Montreal are photographed in Montreal on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
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The Montreal Port Authority says its chief financial officer is leaving the job, barely a week after the CEO abruptly stepped down.

In an email Monday, the organization confirmed that Alban Fournier will depart in less than two weeks to take up a new post in the private sector, part of a recent leadership exodus at the country’s second-largest port.

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The authority announced earlier this month that chief executive Julie Gascon had left her role, barely two years into her tenure and with little apparent warning.

The CEO’s departure followed that of the port’s chief commercial officer last month, and came just one week before Prime Minister Mark Carney broke ground on a long-planned expansion at the port.

The executive flight comes after a half-decade of lagging cargo volumes at the facility, which has seen multiple labour strikes since 2020.

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In an email, port authority spokeswoman Renée Larouche says an interim head of finance has been appointed and “the transition is progressing smoothly.”

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