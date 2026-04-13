No Doubt guitarist reveals Parkinson’s diagnosis ahead of Vegas shows

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No Doubt guitarist Tom Dumont revealed over the weekend that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, weeks before the band is set to begin a Las Vegas residency.

Dumont explained in an Instagram video that he first started experiencing symptoms years ago, prompting a series of medical appointments with neurologists, tests and eventually a diagnosis.

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“It’s a struggle every day,” he said. “The good news is I can still play music, I can still play guitar, I’ve been doing really well.”

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He thanked others for speaking openly about their own health issues on social media, saying it helps to “erase some of the stigma” around chronic illness and to raise awareness of its impacts and added he will make another video with further details.

He concluded by saying he was excited to play in Vegas and to see all the fans. The band is set to play 18 shows at The Sphere between May and June.

The band’s lead singer, Gwen Stefani, is set to become the first woman to headline the venue.

No Doubt was first formed in 1986 in Anaheim, Calif., by Stefani, her brother Eric and John Spence. Originally a ska-punk band, they emerged from the fringes of the Orange County music scene before achieving mainstream success in the mid-1990s with hits like Don’t Speak and Sunday Morning.

Dumont joined the band in 1988 as a guitarist and contributed to their commercial success until the group’s most recent indefinite hiatus, which was announced in 2015. The band reunited in 2024 at Coachella before announcing a Vegas residency in October 2025.

Parkinson’s — which affects about 10 million people worldwide — is a progressive neurodegenerative disease impacting the nervous system. It can cause motor issues, affect a person’s ability to walk and also lead to non-motor symptoms, including cognitive decline, anxiety and sleep disorders, according to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

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Several public figures have spoken openly about having Parkinson’s, including multi-award-winning actor Michael J. Fox, who was diagnosed with the disease in 1991 at 29 years old. After keeping it under wraps for years, he launched the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research in the fall of 2000.

In 2002, Fox testified alongside legendary boxer Muhammad Ali — who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1984 at age 42 — to push for increased funding for research into Parkinson’s through the National Institutes of Health.

Fox has received numerous awards for his advocacy work, including being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Jan. 4, 2025.