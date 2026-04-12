Full Raptors roster available to play versus Nets

TORONTO – It’s mostly all hands on deck for the Toronto Raptors’ regular-season finale.
All but one player on Toronto’s roster is available to play against the Brooklyn Nets tonight as the Raptors need a win to clinch a playoff berth.
If Toronto loses, it will instead enter the play-in tournament.
Chucky Hepburn, who is on a two-way contract, is the only Raptors player unable to play as he recovers from knee surgery.
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RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., Collin Murray-Boyles and Trayce Jackson-Davis, who were all listed as questionable on Toronto’s personnel report yesterday, are all available.
Immanuel Quickley, who has played limited time with a sore foot, was also set to play.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2026.
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