NB Police Association disputes chief’s claim that complaints were union tactic

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The association representing police officers in New Brunswick disputes claims from the police chief in Saint John that complaints against him are union tactics.

In a statement last week, Chief Robert Bruce called the complaints, made last year, “disappointing and predictable” and said most were dismissed.

He alleged the police union used similar tactics to discredit police management and city officials before his arrival to the force. The chief, who has held the position since 2021, also claimed the complaints were timed to coincide with a challenging labour relations process last year.

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In a statement, the New Brunswick Police Association said it became aware of multiple workplace harassment complaints against Bruce in September 2025.

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The complaints were filed with the New Brunswick Police Commission and are also before the courts.

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The association said two of the nine workplace harassment complaints were from non-unionized employees.

“The central issue is that the majority of the workplace harassment allegations against Chief Robert Bruce and the toxic workplace he caused have not been investigated on their merits, but rather summarily dismissed,” wrote Bob Davidson, the association’s labour analyst.

“Moreover, the allegations that were investigated were substantiated but resolved informally and no action taken.”

Davidson said the association has previously asked the provincial government’s public safety minister to investigate. He said they are now requesting the minister to “take whatever action is necessary” to investigate the chief’s “demoralizing, disgraceful, destructive statements and actions.”

— with a file from The Canadian Press