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Canada

NB Police Association disputes chief’s claim that complaints were union tactic

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted April 11, 2026 12:20 pm
1 min read
Saint John Police Force Chief Robert Bruce has had nine harassment complaints filed against him with the New Brunswick Police Commission and the courts. View image in full screen
Saint John Police Force Chief Robert Bruce has says complaints made against him last year were timed to coincide with labour talks. Most of the complaints have been dismissed, although the police union is calling on the province to investigate further. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla/Global News
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The association representing police officers in New Brunswick disputes claims from the police chief in Saint John that complaints against him are union tactics.

In a statement last week, Chief Robert Bruce called the complaints, made last year, “disappointing and predictable” and said most were dismissed.

He alleged the police union used similar tactics to discredit police management and city officials before his arrival to the force. The chief, who has held the position since 2021, also claimed the complaints were timed to coincide with a challenging labour relations process last year.

Click to play video: 'Saint John police chief speaks about future of force as questions swirl around leadership'
Saint John police chief speaks about future of force as questions swirl around leadership

In a statement, the New Brunswick Police Association said it became aware of multiple workplace harassment complaints against Bruce in September 2025.

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The complaints were filed with the New Brunswick Police Commission and are also before the courts.

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The association said two of the nine workplace harassment complaints were from non-unionized employees.

“The central issue is that the majority of the workplace harassment allegations against Chief Robert Bruce and the toxic workplace he caused have not been investigated on their merits, but rather summarily dismissed,” wrote Bob Davidson, the association’s labour analyst.

“Moreover, the allegations that were investigated were substantiated but resolved informally and no action taken.”

Davidson said the association has previously asked the provincial government’s public safety minister to investigate. He said they are now requesting the minister to “take whatever action is necessary” to investigate the chief’s “demoralizing, disgraceful, destructive statements and actions.”

— with a file from The Canadian Press

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