Saint John, N.B., police chief claims officer complaints against him are union tactic

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The police chief in Saint John, N.B., says complaints against him by several unionized officers are “disappointing and predictable.”

In a statement issued this morning, Chief Robert Bruce says most of the complaints made last summer were dismissed.

He says they were found to be “vexatious, frivolous and not made in good faith.”

Bruce says he took full responsibility for the few remaining allegations.

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He claims the police union used similar tactics to discredit police management and city officials before his arrival to the force.

The chief claims the complaints were timed to coincide with a challenging labour relations process last year.

“These attacks move us farther from the modern, responsive police force the residents of Saint John expect and deserve,” Bruce said in a statement.

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The Canadian Press has not yet reviewed the court file containing the allegations and the police association could not immediately be reached for comment.