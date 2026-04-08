Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saint John, N.B., police chief claims officer complaints against him are union tactic

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 8, 2026 11:18 am
1 min read
New Brunswick's provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa, Friday, July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
New Brunswick's provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa, Friday, July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The police chief in Saint John, N.B., says complaints against him by several unionized officers are “disappointing and predictable.”

In a statement issued this morning, Chief Robert Bruce says most of the complaints made last summer were dismissed.

He says they were found to be “vexatious, frivolous and not made in good faith.”

Bruce says he took full responsibility for the few remaining allegations.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He claims the police union used similar tactics to discredit police management and city officials before his arrival to the force.

The chief claims the complaints were timed to coincide with a challenging labour relations process last year.

“These attacks move us farther from the modern, responsive police force the residents of Saint John expect and deserve,” Bruce said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian Press has not yet reviewed the court file containing the allegations and the police association could not immediately be reached for comment.

Click to play video: 'Saint John Police members file harassment complaints against police chief'
Saint John Police members file harassment complaints against police chief

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices