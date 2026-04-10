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Canada

Elizabeth Fry Society’s shelter closes after lease extension denied

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted April 10, 2026 8:08 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Elizabeth Fry Society’s shelter closes after lease extension denied'
Elizabeth Fry Society’s shelter closes after lease extension denied
An women's shelter in northeast Edmonton has been forced to close its doors. The site along Fort Road near the Belvedere LRT Station was meant to be a temporary home for the Elizabeth Fry Society, and since they haven't found a new one they've been evicted. Jasmine King has more.
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A women’s shelter in northeast Edmonton has been forced to close its doors. The site was meant to be a temporary home for the Elizabeth Fry Society, and since they haven’t found a new one, they’ve been evicted.

The trailers at the former site for the society’s shelter are being loaded up and pulled away from the plot of land along Fort Road near the Belvedere LRT Station.

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It comes after the City of Edmonton ended the society’s lease for its women’s shelter after more than two years.

In a memo to city council, city administration said the shelter’s lease was set to end on Nov. 30, 2025, but they extended it until March 31st to ensure there was shelter space throughout the winter.

The Elizabeth Fry Society requested another extension until July 31st, but with the society not yet securing a permanent shelter location, the city did not approve the extension.

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The closure means the loss of around 100 shelter spaces in the city.

Global News reached out to the Elizabeth Fry Society for comment, but did not receive a reply.

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