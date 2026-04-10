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Sports

Winnipeg Jets forward Gabriel Vilardi nominated for King Clancy Trophy

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted April 10, 2026 5:48 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Jets' Gabriel Vilardi skates during an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 6, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File). View image in full screen
Winnipeg Jets' Gabriel Vilardi skates during an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 6, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File). AP Photo/Matt Slocum
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Gabriel Vilardi is the Winnipeg Jets’ team nominee for the NHL’s annual King Clancy Memorial Trophy.

The award is given to the player who “best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”

Vilardi has been open about his mental health journey and his personal struggles with anxiety and panic attacks, with the goal of helping others who are experiencing similar challenges.

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The 26-year-old is enjoying a career year with personal bests in games played, goals, assists and points. In his third season with the Jets, Vilardi has 29 goals and 35 assists in 78 games.

The team nominees are chosen by their respective NHL clubs.

Kris King in 1996 is the only Jets player to ever win the award since it was first presented in 1988. Captain Adam Lowry was nominated from the Jets last season.

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The winner gets a $25,000 donation to the charity of their choice.

Click to play video: 'John Shannon on the Jets: January 14'
John Shannon on the Jets: January 14

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