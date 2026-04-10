Winnipeg Jets forward Gabriel Vilardi nominated for King Clancy Trophy

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Gabriel Vilardi is the Winnipeg Jets’ team nominee for the NHL’s annual King Clancy Memorial Trophy.

The award is given to the player who “best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”

Vilardi has been open about his mental health journey and his personal struggles with anxiety and panic attacks, with the goal of helping others who are experiencing similar challenges.

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The 26-year-old is enjoying a career year with personal bests in games played, goals, assists and points. In his third season with the Jets, Vilardi has 29 goals and 35 assists in 78 games.

The team nominees are chosen by their respective NHL clubs.

Kris King in 1996 is the only Jets player to ever win the award since it was first presented in 1988. Captain Adam Lowry was nominated from the Jets last season.

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The winner gets a $25,000 donation to the charity of their choice.