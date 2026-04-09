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2 comments

  1. Lin
    April 9, 2026 at 6:39 pm

    State of the province?
    LMAO
    Govt corruption all the way around.

  2. gabi
    April 9, 2026 at 6:34 pm

    No. Need the mh care / ahs scandal / etc etc. investigated first.

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Politics

Premier Danielle Smith teases future bid from Alberta for the Olympics

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted April 9, 2026 5:46 pm
2 min read
Bumper stickers are handed out during a rally in support of the 2026 Winter Olympic bid in Calgary on Nov. 5, 2018. The city ended up deciding against submitting an official bid after more than 56 per cent of voters rejected the idea in a public plebiscite. View image in full screen
Bumper stickers are handed out during a rally in support of the 2026 Winter Olympic bid in Calgary on Nov. 5, 2018. The city ended up deciding against submitting an official bid after more than 56 per cent of voters rejected the idea in a public plebiscite. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
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Alberta Premier Danielle Smith raised the prospect of Calgary or Edmonton making a bid to host a future Olympic Games, during a speech to the Rotary Club of Downtown Calgary on Thursday.

Billed as a “state of the province” address, Smith’s address was a wide-ranging defence of her government’s record on such issues as the economy, health care, immigration and her relationship with Prime Minister Mark Carney.

She also spoke about her desire to see construction of a number of new passenger rail projects around the province, including lines connecting Calgary and Edmonton and Calgary and Banff, as well as efforts to build a number of new sport facilities, such as new homes for the Calgary Flames and Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks, which she said could help Alberta attract more, large, international sporting events.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith gives a "state of the province" address to members of the Rotary Club of Downtown Calgary on Thursday. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith gives a “state of the province” address to members of the Rotary Club of Downtown Calgary on Thursday. Global News

“Just putting it out there because maybe the 2026 Olympic bid was not the right time,” said Smith, in reference to the 2026 Winter Olympics, which Calgary explored making a bid to host.

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However, the city ultimately withdrew its interest after more than 56 per cent of Calgarians voted against the idea in a public plebiscite, with many people concerned about how much hosting the games would cost, which the Canadian Taxpayers Federation estimated at about $2,000 per household.

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“But maybe if we have this integrated rail system, new mountain resorts that have been fully developed out, amazing new stadiums and arenas in Calgary and Edmonton, quick flight to Vancouver to be able to use the bobsled and the ski jump, make sure that the Canada Olympic oval is brought up to speed, and then maybe we’re in a position to be able to put a bid forward without telling Calgarians it’s going to cost you 5 or 6 or $10 billion,” Smith added.

The skyrocketing cost of hosting the Olympics, and the political fallout it has caused, has prompted the International Olympic Committee to change its process of choosing host cities in favour of cities that already have many of the needed facilities in place.

Click to play video: 'Calgary Olympic Oval could shut down without repair funding'
Calgary Olympic Oval could shut down without repair funding

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