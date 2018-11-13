Plebiscite day: Calgarians head to polls for vote on 2026 Olympic bid

Are you for or against the city hosting the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games? That is the question being posed to Calgarians on Tuesday as citizens will head to the numerous polling stations dotted across the city to have their say.

The polls for the Olympic plebiscite are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

While the result of the plebiscite is considered non-binding, the provincial government has put strict a contingency on its potential financial contribution: there’s no money without a yes vote.

No matter the result of the plebiscite Tuesday night, Calgary City Councill will still have to vote on how it will move forward — whether it continues to pursue a bid or chooses to put an end to the years-long process.

Calgary, Stockholm, Sweden and a joint bid from Milan and Cortina d’Amprezzo, Italy, were named by the International Olympic Committee as candidate cities to bid for the Games. The IOC will select its winning city in June.

