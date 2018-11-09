Calgary Olympic Vote

Calgary Olympic Vote
November 9, 2018 2:59 pm

Calgary 2026 releases renderings of potential Olympic venues, including new field house

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH: The Calgary Olympic Bidco has released images of updated and new venues that would be built as part of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games. Jayme Doll reports.

A potential Calgary bid for the 2026 Winter Games includes a plan to make the city’s aging football stadium more accessible to people with disabilities.

The director of venues, villages and capital infrastructure for the Calgary 2026 Olympic and Paralympic bid corporation says the renovations would cost more than $80 million.

Fergal Duff says the changes to McMahon Stadium would be dramatic, doubling its circulation area, adding new washrooms and a new concession area.

McMahon Stadium 6

A rendering of the renovations that would be done to McMahon Stadium if Calgary hosted the 2026 Olympics.

Calgary 2026 BidCo
McMahon Stadium interior

A rendering of an inside look at renovations that would be done to McMahon Stadium as part of Calgary hosting the 2026 Olympics.

Calgary 2026 BidCo
McMahon Stadium 5

A rendering of the renovations that would be done to McMahon Stadium if Calgary hosted the 2026 Olympics.

Calgary 2026 BidCo
McMahon Stadium 4

A rendering of the renovations that would be done to McMahon Stadium if Calgary hosted the 2026 Olympics.

Calgary 2026 BidCo
McMahon Stadium 1

A rendering of the renovations that would be done to McMahon Stadium if Calgary hosted the 2026 Olympics.

Calgary 2026 BidCo

McMahon Stadium was built in 1960 and was the venue for the opening and closing ceremonies during the 1988 Calgary Olympics.

The stadium, which seats 35,000 and has not been renovated since 2005, would be used for the same purpose if Calgary ends up hosting the 2026 Games.

A non-binding vote is to be held on Tuesday asking citizens whether they want another turn at hosting.

Calgary Foothills outside

A rendering of a new field house that would be built as part of Calgary hosting the 2026 Olympics.

Calgary 2026 BidCo
Calgary Foothills final inside

A rendering of a new field house that would be built as part of Calgary hosting the 2026 Olympics.

Calgary 2026 BidCo
P:Projects2010 Projects210113.City of Calgary – Concept Plan

A rendering of a new field house that would be built as part of Calgary hosting the 2026 Olympics.

Calgary 2026 BidCo

