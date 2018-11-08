Over 54,000 cast ballots in Calgary Olympic bid plebiscite advance poll

The numbers are in and they are impressive. After two days of advanced voting and mail-in ballots, 54,409 people have voted in the plebiscite on whether Calgary should bid for the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“[It] really is 50 per cent plus one, that is how it plays out, that is what the feds and provincial governments have suggested they are looking at, but I would like to see a strong mandate either way,” Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi said.

Nenshi says the polls appear very close.

“But like every election campaign, it’s critical that people vote. Certainly, the polls I have seen are very tight. It all depends on who comes out to vote,” he said.

City council will take the plebiscite results and consider whether to move forward with hosting the 2026 Olympics on Nov. 19.

