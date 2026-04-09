5 charged with 1st-degree murder of Lethbridge man who was confined, assaulted to death

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Five people have been accused of planning and carrying out the murder of a man in Lethbridge last month.

The homicide happened March 27 at an apartment in the southern Alberta city.

The Lethbridge Police Service said around 6:30 a.m., officers and EMS responded to a 911 call reporting a man had been assaulted at an apartment along the 200 block of 7 A Avenue South.

They arrived to find an unconscious, 27-year-old Lethbridge man inside a unit, who was pronounced dead on scene.

Police said his name will not be released but did not say why.

The homicide investigation determined during the early morning hours of March 27, the victim was inside the apartment with a 22-year-old woman.

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In the hours prior to his death, police said multiple people showed up to the apartment, where the victim was “forcibly confined, assaulted and choked, ultimately succumbing to his injuries.”

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Evidence suggested the attack was targeted and planned, and five suspects — all known to the victim — each actively participated in the homicide.

Five people were arrested over the ensuing week and a half.

The next day on March 28, a 43-year-old man and 27-year-old man were found and arrested.

1:04 Charges laid after 27-year-old Lethbridge man killed on Friday

On March 30, the LPS critical incident team searched two homes along Mt. Crandell Crescent and arrested a 42-year-old man.

Then on April 2, members of the LPS crime suppression team found and arrested a 40-year-old man.

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On April 8, a 22-year-old woman turned herself in at the police station.

The following five people, all from Lethbridge, have now been charged with one count each of first-degree murder:

Darcy Andrew Medicine Crane, 43

Jordan Frank North Peigan, 27

Nicholas Rodney Scout, 42

Bradley Stephen Paskiuski, 40

Emma Ryann Scott, 22

All remain in police custody.

Medicine Crane and Scout are scheduled to appear in court on April 30 and North Peigan on May 1. Paskiuski was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday and Scott is set to appear on Friday.

Police said no other people are being sought in connection with the homicide investigation and no other information is being released at this time.