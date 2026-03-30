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Crime

2 Lethbridge men charged with first-degree murder following fatal assault

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted March 30, 2026 2:02 pm
1 min read
Two Lethbridge men have each been charged with first degree murder following a fatal assault at an apartment complex in the city on March 27. View image in full screen
Two Lethbridge men have each been charged with first-degree murder following a fatal assault at an apartment complex in the city on March 27. Global News
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 Lethbridge Police have charged two men with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 27-year-old man last week.

Investigators said that on March 27, police and EMS responded to a report of an assault at an apartment complex along the 200 block of 7 A Avenue South.

When they arrived, they found an unresponsive man from Lethbridge inside one of the units. The man was later declared deceased at the scene.

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Two suspects, identified as Darcy Andrew Medicine Crane, 43, and Jordan Frank North Peigan, 27, both of Lethbridge, were arrested the following day and subsequently charged with murder.

Police said that it appears the accused and the victim were known to each other and that it was a targeted incident.

Both men have been remanded in custody until their next court appearance. Police said further charges have not been ruled out.

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Click to play video: '12-year-old Lethbridge boy sentenced in attempted murder of brother'
12-year-old Lethbridge boy sentenced in attempted murder of brother

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