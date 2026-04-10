Summer 2026 movies: 12 of the biggest releases coming to theatres

Summer movie season is fast approaching, and this year’s slate is bringing everything from the highly anticipated return of The Devil Wears Prada to a live-action remake of Moana.

Whether you’re searching for a hit of nostalgia, itching to catch a glimpse of your favourite superhero returning to the big screen or looking to enjoy fresh stories, there’s a new movie dropping almost every week. Grab your popcorn — here’s a rundown of the biggest movies coming out this summer.

The Devil Wears Prada 2

Release date: May 1

Set nearly two decades after the original film, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt reprise their roles as sparring figures once again entangled in the cutthroat world of high fashion. Old rivalries flare, bold couture takes centre stage and high-stakes drama unfolds as this cult classic struts confidently into a new age.

Story continues below advertisement

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

Release date: May 22

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu follows bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu as they venture beyond the Outer Rim. Along the way, old enemies rear their heads, new alliances form and loyalties are pushed to their limits.

Scary Movie 6

Release date: June 5

Fans of the Scary Movie franchise will soon be on the edge of their seats as the latest instalment draws them into its distinctive brand of horror parody. Taking aim at today’s most pervasive pop-culture obsessions, familiar faces clash with unsuspecting victims as chaos, racy humour and absurd twists ensue.

Story continues below advertisement

Masters of the Universe

Release date: June 5

Masters of the Universe, starring Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam (a.k.a. He-Man), follows his march to defend Eternia — where the young royal must fight off the evil Skeletor, who threatens to entomb the otherworldly realm in darkness — and embrace his ability to unite a group of scattered allies.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Disclosure Day

Release date: June 12

From legendary director Steven Spielberg comes this sci-fi thriller starring Josh O’Connor and Emily Blunt, in which humanity stands on the precipice of contact with alien life. While little has been revealed about the plot, the film marks Spielberg’s return to the extraterrestrial genre, with early teasers weaving in a whistleblower angle and exploring society’s reaction when the truth finally comes to light.

Story continues below advertisement

The Odyssey

Release date: June 17

The Odyssey follows King Odysseus as he returns home after the Trojan War. Encountering gods, monsters and perilous seas, his character is tested at every turn while the fate of his kingdom hangs in the balance. Drawing on myth and cinematic spectacle, Christopher Nolan reconstructs a timeless epic on the silver screen.

Toy Story 5

Release date: June 19

Set in an all-too-human world, Toy Story 5 reunites Woody, Buzz and the gang as they step into another topsy-turvy, toy-driven adventure. As their timeless bond is tested and they question their purpose, this next instalment promises the warmth and nostalgia at the heart of every Toy Story saga. Bring tissues, you never know!

Story continues below advertisement

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

Release date: June 26

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow begins with Kara Zor-El as she forges her own path in the wake of Krypton’s legacy. When a freak encounter drags her into a risky quest for justice, she must confront loss and push the limits of her resilience to come into her own as a hero.

Minions & Monsters

Release date: July 1

Minions & Monsters plunges audiences back into the universes of everyone’s favourite little tricksters as they rip through a rowdy world of mayhem, mishaps and pesky villains. This movie is set to be jam-packed with slapstick comedy, endless charm, and another raucous turn into animated chaos.

Story continues below advertisement

Moana

Release date: July 10

This live-action remake of Moana follows a headstrong young traveller who sets sail beyond the safety of her home to discover her true identity. Accompanied by the demigod Maui, she encounters mythical forces, must navigate ancient quests and grapple with her own self-doubt.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Release date: July 31

Spider-Man: Brand New Day reunites audiences with Peter Parker as he embarks on a fresh start in a world that has forgotten him. Rebuilding his life alone, he must manage its everyday struggles as emerging threats pull him back into the world of Spider-Man.

Story continues below advertisement

The End of Oak Street

Release date: Aug. 14

The End of Oak Street follows a seemingly normal suburban community whose daily routines are upended by a series of unsettling events that erode trust and build tension among neighbours. As residents are forced to unearth unseemly truths, they will solve mysteries, ignite drama and hold viewers in psychological suspense.