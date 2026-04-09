Kingston council passes pay raise, delays shift to full-time roles

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Kingston city council has passed a motion to increase compensation for its members next term, but significantly scaled back proposed additions to administrative support and travel budgets.

The remuneration for the 2026-2030 council was passed in a 12-1 vote. Effective Nov. 15, 2026, the mayor’s annual salary will rise to $153,510, and district councillors will see their base pay increase to $53,550.

While the approved Council Resourcing Review Working Group report originally recommended tripling the dedicated administrative staff for district councillors from one to three full-time employees, that proposal was modified at the council table.

According to a social media post from Coun. Brandon Tozzo, he introduced a successful amendment to change the staffing structure to one full-time position, one part-time role and one summer student, saving taxpayers over $150,000. Additionally, an amendment was put forward by Coun. Greg Ridge cut the proposed council travel budget from $65,000 down to $45,000 in further cost savings.

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The debate around the horseshoe highlighted divisions over whether the roles should eventually transition from part-time to full-time to attract a broader, more diverse range of candidates.

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“I think it’s really difficult for people with young families, or people who are single, to run for office, sit in that role and do it on a part-time basis,” said Coun. Conny Glenn. “Either they’re struggling financially, or they’re struggling with enough support to do the job.”

Coun. Lisa Osanic pointed out the difficulties of the current workload, noting, “Every week is different, but every week can also be incredibly exhausting.”

However, Osanic also highlighted the significant financial risk that would come with transitioning council to a full-time career requirement.

“It would take a lot to have to quit your job to then be a councillor for what could just be four years, you would have to give up your pension, and then at the end of those four years, having to find a new job,” she said.

Beyond the workload, the approved report acknowledges that the role comes with immense public pressure, mandating new orientation modules for the next term that include “internet harassment survival techniques.”

Coun. Wendy Stephens says the growing prevalence of online abuse is a major deterrent for potential candidates.

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“I can absolutely understand why, if someone sees that kind of behaviour online, why they would never wanna subject themselves to it,” said Stephens. “Why would you want to put yourself in the line of fire like that? It doesn’t make sense. So for mental well-being, I can absolutely understand the hesitancy.”

The working group’s report recommended that the question of full-time versus part-time representation be formally revisited later this decade, alongside a mandated ward boundary review that could potentially impact the overall size of council.