Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kingston council passes pay raise, delays shift to full-time roles

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted April 9, 2026 11:01 am
2 min read
Kingston city councillors will receive a pay increase and more administrative support next term after council passed a resourcing report, though roles remain part time.
Kingston city councillors will receive a pay increase and more administrative support next term after council passed a resourcing report, though roles remain part time. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Kingston city council has passed a motion to increase compensation for its members next term, but significantly scaled back proposed additions to administrative support and travel budgets.

The remuneration for the 2026-2030 council was passed in a 12-1 vote. Effective Nov. 15, 2026, the mayor’s annual salary will rise to $153,510, and district councillors will see their base pay increase to $53,550.

While the approved Council Resourcing Review Working Group report originally recommended tripling the dedicated administrative staff for district councillors from one to three full-time employees, that proposal was modified at the council table.

According to a social media post from Coun. Brandon Tozzo, he introduced a successful amendment to change the staffing structure to one full-time position, one part-time role and one summer student, saving taxpayers over $150,000. Additionally, an amendment was put forward by Coun. Greg Ridge cut the proposed council travel budget from $65,000 down to $45,000 in further cost savings.

Story continues below advertisement

The debate around the horseshoe highlighted divisions over whether the roles should eventually transition from part-time to full-time to attract a broader, more diverse range of candidates.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I think it’s really difficult for people with young families, or people who are single, to run for office, sit in that role and do it on a part-time basis,” said Coun. Conny Glenn. “Either they’re struggling financially, or they’re struggling with enough support to do the job.”

Coun. Lisa Osanic pointed out the difficulties of the current workload, noting, “Every week is different, but every week can also be incredibly exhausting.”

However, Osanic also highlighted the significant financial risk that would come with transitioning council to a full-time career requirement.

“It would take a lot to have to quit your job to then be a councillor for what could just be four years, you would have to give up your pension, and then at the end of those four years, having to find a new job,” she said.

Beyond the workload, the approved report acknowledges that the role comes with immense public pressure, mandating new orientation modules for the next term that include “internet harassment survival techniques.”

Coun. Wendy Stephens says the growing prevalence of online abuse is a major deterrent for potential candidates.

Story continues below advertisement

“I can absolutely understand why, if someone sees that kind of behaviour online, why they would never wanna subject themselves to it,” said Stephens. “Why would you want to put yourself in the line of fire like that? It doesn’t make sense. So for mental well-being, I can absolutely understand the hesitancy.”

The working group’s report recommended that the question of full-time versus part-time representation be formally revisited later this decade, alongside a mandated ward boundary review that could potentially impact the overall size of council.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

Sponsored content

AdChoices