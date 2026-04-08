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Canada

Edmonton Iranian community not confident in U.S., Iran ceasefire

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted April 8, 2026 8:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton Iranian community not confident in U.S.-Iran ceasefire'
Edmonton Iranian community not confident in U.S.-Iran ceasefire
People from Iran living in Edmonton say the temporary pause in fighting between their homeland, the United States and Israel doesn't change much for them. As Jasmine King reports, locals believe a leadership change is the only way to soothe fears.
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People from Iran living in Edmonton say the temporary pause in fighting between their homeland, the United States and Israel doesn’t bring them much relief.

They believe the threat remains against their country and their loved ones still living there.

Simon Moslehi and his wife moved to Canada 14 years ago. All of their family is still in Iran. They say over the past few weeks, it’s been hard to contact their relatives, leaving them deeply concerned.

“We don’t even get to phone our families or know how they’re doing and how they’re feeling, and even if they’re in a safe location, even if they have their basic needs,” said Moslehi.

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On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran, and it’s already proving to be fragile.

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Local Iranians say the temporary pause in fighting doesn’t change much for them. They believe a leadership change is the only way to soothe fears.

“It kind of feels like instant relief at the time, but I want to make it very clear for the Iranian community, this is not something we celebrate as a solution,” said Reza Akbari, former president of the Iranian Heritage Society of Edmonton.

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Click to play video: 'Oil markets react to U.S.-Iran ceasefire'
Oil markets react to U.S.-Iran ceasefire

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