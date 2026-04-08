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Politics

Quebec immigration minister says he’ll cooperate with alleged ethics breach probe

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 8, 2026 5:04 pm
1 min read
Jean-François Roberge, Quebec’s Minister of Immigration, Francisation and Integration, responds to the opposition during question period at the national assembly of Quebec, Wednesday, April 1, 2026. View image in full screen
Jean-François Roberge, Quebec’s Minister of Immigration, Francisation and Integration, responds to the opposition during question period at the national assembly of Quebec, Wednesday, April 1, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
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Quebec’s immigration minister says he will fully collaborate with an investigation by the legislature’s ethics commissioner into whether he violated conflict of interest rules.

Jean-François Roberge is being investigated for allegedly sharing data produced by his department with the two Coalition Avenir Québec leadership candidates — Bernard Drainville and Christine Fréchette.

Drainville had boasted in a Journal de Montreal article and online that the Immigration Department had confirmed his policy would result in 18,000 temporary foreign workers being grandfathered into a fast-track residency program that had been closed.

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La Presse has reported that the analysis conducted by Roberge’s office indicated Fréchette’s plan would open permanent residency to between 123,00 and 126,800 immigrants.

The Liberals and Québec solidaire accused Roberge of violating the part of the ethic’s code that bars elected officials from disclosing information that is not generally available to the public to further the personal interests of themselves or others.

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In a statement to The Canadian Press, Roberge confirmed he was under investigation and planned to collaborate with the office of the ethics watchdog.

He did not say whether he shared the information with Drainville and Fréchette.

Drainville and Fréchette are squaring off in a race to replace outgoing Premier François Legault.

Voting is already underway and the winner is expected to be confirmed on April 12.

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