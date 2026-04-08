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Crime

$108K of meth and cannabis seized at federal prison in Manitoba

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted April 8, 2026 1:21 pm
1 min read
FILE - Stony Mountain Institution is a federal prison north of Winnipeg. View image in full screen
FILE - Stony Mountain Institution is a federal prison north of Winnipeg. Global News / File
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Methamphetamine, cannabis and a cannabis-containing concentrate were stopped from entering a federal prison north of Winnipeg on Monday.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) did not say how much contraband, including meth, cannabis or THC concentrate, was seized, but estimated its value to be worth $108,500.

Staff at the Stony Mountain Institution took possession of the items after they were spotted in packages, CSC said in a news release.

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In federal prisons, recreational cannabis is considered contraband despite its legalization. The CSC defines contraband as any unauthorized goods with the potential to put the safety or security of its institution at risk.

Police were notified of the seizure, and the correctional service said its staff at the institution in the RM of Rockwood will continue investigating.

“CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone,” the service said.

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The correctional service added it has tools to help prevent illicit items from entering its prisons, including ion scanners and drug detection dogs.

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