Lotto Max ticket bought in Penticton, B.C. is a $75M winner

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Someone who bought a Lotto Max ticket for Tuesday’s draw is $75-million richer.

The prize breakdown shows one ticket matched the winning numbers — three, eight, 15, 19, 23, 29 and 37; the bonus number was four.

All lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward to claim their prize.

The winning ticket will be the last before new changes come into effect for Lotto Max starting Friday.

Lotto Max tickets will cost $6 instead of $5, but there will now be four lines of numbers people can win on instead of three. In addition, people will choose their seven numbers from one to 52 instead of 50.

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The numbers and cost are not the only things changing, though — the cap on the jackpot is, too, with it being increased to $90 million from the current $80 million.

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The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, which runs the game in the province, says Lotto Max will also have new $100,000 “MaxPlus” prizes available, similar to the $1 million MaxMillions. The MaxPlus prizes will be tied to the size of the jackpot.

But while the jackpot is higher and new prizes are available, the odds of you winning vary depending on the prize.

Those hoping for a better chance at the jackpot may be disappointed, as the odds of winning per play are one in 33.4 million, up from the previous one in 33.3 million.

People aiming for a lower amount, though, may be in luck. For example, someone who gets five out of seven numbers matched now has a one in 1,684 chance of winning compared to the previous one in 1,841. In last Friday’s draw under the previous odds, 3,579 people won $110.

The odds for fixed prizes have also increased, with the chances of winning $20 increasing to one in 72, while a free play will be one in seven.

Canadians’ chances of winning any prize overall are improving to one in 5.8.

— with files from Global News’ Sean Previl