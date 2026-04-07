Awe returns to CFL’s Montreal Alouettes

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MONTREAL – American linebacker Micah Awe has signed a one-year contract with the Montreal Alouettes and returns to the club for a second stint.

Awe led the CFL in defensive tackles with 114 in 2025 when he played for the B.C. Lions.

He also contributed three special teams tackles, one forced fumble and two interceptions for the Lions last season.

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The 32-year-old played 13 games with the Alouettes in 2022.

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The five-foot-11, 216-pounder out of Texas Tech has amassed 568 defensive tackles, 44 special teams tackles, seven interceptions and seven forced fumbles in 118 career games with B.C., Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary.

Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia says Awe brings experience and adds depth to Montreal’s defence.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2026.