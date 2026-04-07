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Sports

Awe returns to CFL’s Montreal Alouettes

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted April 7, 2026 8:35 pm
1 min read
B.C. Lions' Micah Awe, left, runs an interception as Calgary Stampeders' Tevin Jones grabs for him during first half CFL football action in Calgary, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
B.C. Lions' Micah Awe, left, runs an interception as Calgary Stampeders' Tevin Jones grabs for him during first half CFL football action in Calgary, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC
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MONTREAL – American linebacker Micah Awe has signed a one-year contract with the Montreal Alouettes and returns to the club for a second stint.

Awe led the CFL in defensive tackles with 114 in 2025 when he played for the B.C. Lions.

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He also contributed three special teams tackles, one forced fumble and two interceptions for the Lions last season.

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The 32-year-old played 13 games with the Alouettes in 2022.

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The five-foot-11, 216-pounder out of Texas Tech has amassed 568 defensive tackles, 44 special teams tackles, seven interceptions and seven forced fumbles in 118 career games with B.C., Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary.

Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia says Awe brings experience and adds depth to Montreal’s defence.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2026.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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