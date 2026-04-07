Oshawa man suspected in fatal arson arrested while trying to set 2nd fire, police say

A 23-year-old Oshawa, Ont., man is facing arson and manslaughter charges after he was arrested last week after allegedly trying to start a residential fire, two months after a fatal home fire in February.
According to Durham Regional Police, the 23-year-old was found last Wednesday using an improvised electronic ignition device to start a residential fire in the area of Townline Road North and Nash Road in Courtice, Ont.
The home was occupied at the time, but police said no one was physically injured.
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Following an investigation by Durham’s East Division Criminal Investigations Branch and Homicide Unit, it was determined the suspect was connected to a separate home fire that occurred on Feb. 22.
In that fire, police said they responded to an assist fire call at a home in the area of Nash Road and Varcoe Road, also in Courtice. When they arrived, officers and Clarington Emergency and Fire Services found the home fully engulfed in flames.
A 78-year-old man, Gerald Schad, was found dead inside the home. A post-mortem examination confirmed the man died as a result of the fire.
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Police said at the time of both incidents, the 23-year-old was out on conditions not to possess any incendiary devices.
The man now faces charges of manslaughter, two counts of arson with disregard for human life, two counts of mischief under $5,000, two counts of breaching probation and a charge of prowl at night.
He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Durham Regional Police Service is asking anyone with cellphone, dashcam, surveillance footage or information about the incident to contact Det. Paul Stewart of the Homicide Unit.
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