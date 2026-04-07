Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Payoff day’: Jenni Gibbons on watching Artemis II crew make lunar history

By Aaron Sousa The Canadian Press
Posted April 7, 2026 8:19 am
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Artemis II crew further in space than ever before'
Artemis II crew further in space than ever before
WATCH: Artemis II crew further in space than ever before
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Artemis II mission has at times left Jenni Gibbons feeling tense — and tired.

But the sometimes bated breath and fatigue aren’t hindering the Calgary-born astronaut from taking in the historic mission from deep inside a NASA control room in Houston.

“I’m truly so tired,” she told The Canadian Press late Monday. “But when I wake up, I think that there’s no place I would want to be other than Mission Control and following Jeremy and my other colleagues.”

On Monday, fellow Canadian Jeremy Hansen and his three American crewmates — Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch — looped the moon in a six-hour lunar flyby, going farther into space than any humans before, breaking a distance record set by Apollo 13.

It’s a step toward landing boot prints near the moon’s south pole in just two years.

Story continues below advertisement

The mission is a highlight of NASA’s first return to the moon since the Apollo flights of the 1960s and ’70s, and Gibbons got a second-row seat after days, weeks, months and years of planning.

“Today was the payoff day,” she said. “It was an awesome experience.”

Click to play video: 'Giant leap: Artemis II astronauts pass far side of moon, set distance record'
Giant leap: Artemis II astronauts pass far side of moon, set distance record

Gibbons was to fly in Hansen’s place in the event he couldn’t. Since last week’s launch on April 1, she has been a voice link from Earth to space — coaching Hansen and the other astronauts on key mission objectives.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

She said inside Mission Control, moments felt particularly tense in the lead-up to — and immediately after — the Orion capsule losing the radio signal as it travelled behind the moon, entering an expected communications blackout.

“Obviously, you want all the systems to work perfectly and sometimes it just takes a little while,” Gibbons said. “So, we were lucky today.

Story continues below advertisement

“A couple moments of tension, but overall super positive.”

The four-person crew were tasked with capturing images and other geological observations of the moon. They’re now on their way home and are set to splash down in the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of San Diego, California on Friday.

Gibbons said she’s eager to see images from the flyby and is particularly keen to see those of a total solar eclipse that the crew described as something out of “sci-fi.”

She is also curious to see a pair of fresh moon craters — one named “Integrity,” after the Orion spacecraft, and the other named for Wiseman’s late wife, Carroll. The commander wept as Hansen put in the request to Mission Control.

“(Reid)’s a really wonderful person who brings a lot of light, so hearing his family be honoured in that way was special,” Gibbons said.

Click to play video: 'How and why Artemis II’s astronauts are taking their own cells around the moon'
How and why Artemis II’s astronauts are taking their own cells around the moon

The Artemis mission is unique, she said. Those on board the capsule observed parts of the moon never before seen — something she noted remote robotic sensing just can’t match.

Story continues below advertisement

Findings from this mission will help shape the future of space exploration, she said.

Gibbons said she would love her own trip to space “when the time is right,” but for now she is content with seeing Hansen through his.

“This has always felt like Jeremy’s mission to me and he’s a very dear friend,” she said.

“I adore him and his family and seeing him live his dream has just been such a highlight for me.”

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices