Prank prompts backlash from Squamish First Nation, climbing community

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What appears to be a prank has led to some backlash from a First Nation and the climbing community.

Along the Sea to Sky Highway, hanging from the rockface of The Papoose near Shannon Falls, a hollowed-out red Volkswagen Beetle is hanging on the cliff face.

The Squamish Nation does not find it amusing.

“To utilize such a sacred mountain that’s ever so precious to our people and its history and the connectivity we have to the land as Sḵwx̱wú7mesh people, but not only that, B.C. Canadian residents of such beauty, and at a time of protecting the environment and looking at how we take care of not only each other but taking care of the land and the beauty that it is,” Sxwíxwtn, Wilson Williams, council chairperson of the Squamish Nation, said.

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Though no one has taken responsibility, UBC engineering students have a long-standing tradition of these stunts. Volkswagens have hung from the Lions Gate and Golden Gate Bridge, the PNE Rollercoaster and the UBC Clock Tower.

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The Papoose is popular with climbers and the area is now closed until the vehicle is removed.

2:28 UBC engineering students behind interesting stunts in the city

Some in the climbing community aren’t impressed with the stunt.

“If you’re walking along the trail at the bottom, well, OK, 10 seconds and you’re underneath it and then you’re gone,” climber Anders Ourom said.

“I don’t think I’d be climbing under it right now, especially if it was a windy day or something like that.

The Ministry of Parks told Global News that this is a serious incident, and B.C. Parks is taking appropriate steps to address it and has asked the RCMP and park rangers to investigate.

B.C. Parks says it is working on a plan to remove the vehicle, which is expected to be done within the next few days

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There is no word yet on how much it will cost and who will pay the bill.