Snapping turtle abandoned outside Vaughan, Ont., zoo, 2nd case this year

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A Florida snapping turtle recently left outside a Vaughan, Ont., zoo is the second case of reptile abandonment zoo officials have dealt with this year.

Reptilia Vaughan said in a Facebook post Friday that the turtle was abandoned in a bin outside its facility near Rutherford and Creditstone roads. A note identified the turtle as “Gilberto.”

It is now second reptile abandoned at its doors this year, the zoo said.

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“Every week, Reptilia receives inquiries for aquatic turtles to be surrendered in our care and often, due to their long lives and solitary lifestyles, we must say no and point the owners to other resources and organizations,” the organization said.

“Leaving a reptile at our front door, subject to the elements does not change capacity, and only limits our abilities to help.”

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A snapping turtle named “Gilberto” is pictured abandoned outside Reptilia Vaughan. Reptilia Vaughan said Friday that Gilberto is now the second reptile to be abandoned outside its doors this year. Reptilia Vaughan/photo

The zoo added those who can’t care for an animal should call licensed rescues or professionals for help.