Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Snapping turtle abandoned outside Vaughan, Ont., zoo, 2nd case this year

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted April 6, 2026 10:07 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Animal welfare investigating abandonment of three snakes outside Whitby reptile zoo'
Animal welfare investigating abandonment of three snakes outside Whitby reptile zoo
RELATED: Animal welfare investigating abandonment of three snakes outside Whitby reptile zoo – Mar 11, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Florida snapping turtle recently left outside a Vaughan, Ont., zoo is the second case of reptile abandonment zoo officials have dealt with this year.

Reptilia Vaughan said in a Facebook post Friday that the turtle was abandoned in a bin outside its facility near Rutherford and Creditstone roads. A note identified the turtle as “Gilberto.”

It is now second reptile abandoned at its doors this year, the zoo said.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Every week, Reptilia receives inquiries for aquatic turtles to be surrendered in our care and often, due to their long lives and solitary lifestyles, we must say no and point the owners to other resources and organizations,” the organization said.

“Leaving a reptile at our front door, subject to the elements does not change capacity, and only limits our abilities to help.”

Story continues below advertisement
Reptilia Vaughan Snapping Turtle
A snapping turtle named “Gilberto” is pictured abandoned outside Reptilia Vaughan. Reptilia Vaughan said Friday that Gilberto is now the second reptile to be abandoned outside its doors this year. Reptilia Vaughan/photo

The zoo added those who can’t care for an animal should call licensed rescues or professionals for help.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices