No injuries after transport truck collides with SUV on Highway 403: ‘Truly a miracle’

Send this page to someone via email

An eastbound stretch of Highway 403 in Oxford County has reopened after being closed for an investigation when a transport truck and SUV collided. Police said no one was injured.

According to Sgt. Ed Sanchuk with OPP West Region, a westbound transport truck crossed the centre median into the eastbound lanes of Highway 403 and collided with the SUV early Sunday just before 8 a.m.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The great news out of this, both drivers walked away with absolutely no injuries,” Sanchuk said in a video posted to X.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 403 between Highway 53 and Middle Townline Road had been closed since early Sunday.

Sanchuk said OPP responded to the report of the crash alongside fire and paramedic crews.

In the video, the transport truck could be seen on its side behind Sanchuk.

Story continues below advertisement

He went on to thank both emergency officials and Good Samaritans who stopped to provide assistance before reminding people to travel safely.

“It’s truly a miracle that both drivers walked away with no injuries,” Sanchuk said.