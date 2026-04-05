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2 comments

  1. Jack
    April 5, 2026 at 6:04 pm

    Sounds like there is another province that NEEDS TO LOOK INTO THEIR TRUCKING INDUSTRY and IF the drivers are experienced and alert enough to be driving these huge rigs.

  2. alfred mannion
    April 5, 2026 at 5:42 pm

    another flip flop?????

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Canada

No injuries after transport truck collides with SUV on Highway 403: ‘Truly a miracle’

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted April 5, 2026 1:09 pm
1 min read
A transport truck sits on its side on Highway 403 eastbound in Oxford County after it collided with an SUV on Sunday, April 5, 2026. OPP say the drivers of both vehicles weren't injured. View image in full screen
A transport truck sits on its side on Highway 403 eastbound in Oxford County after it collided with an SUV on Sunday, April 5, 2026. OPP say the drivers of both vehicles weren't injured. OPP West Region
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An eastbound stretch of Highway 403 in Oxford County has reopened after being closed for an investigation when a transport truck and SUV collided. Police said no one was injured.

According to Sgt. Ed Sanchuk with OPP West Region, a westbound transport truck crossed the centre median into the eastbound lanes of Highway 403 and collided with the SUV early Sunday just before 8 a.m.

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“The great news out of this, both drivers walked away with absolutely no injuries,” Sanchuk said in a video posted to X.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 403 between Highway 53 and Middle Townline Road had been closed since early Sunday.

Sanchuk said OPP responded to the report of the crash alongside fire and paramedic crews.

In the video, the transport truck could be seen on its side behind Sanchuk.

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He went on to thank both emergency officials and Good Samaritans who stopped to provide assistance before reminding people to travel safely.

“It’s truly a miracle that both drivers walked away with no injuries,” Sanchuk said.

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