Oilers getting solid defensive contributions

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EDMONTON – The Edmonton Oilers didn’t make any flashy moves at the NHL trading deadline, but general manager Stan Bowman did obtain some impactful defensive-minded players who have contributed significantly to the team’s five-game winning streak.

Bowman and coach Kris Knoblauch knew the team has plenty of offensive firepower, led by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, so their focus was trying to shore up a leaky defensive system that had the team struggling to find a consistent winning formula.

“We felt going into the deadline we had enough offence,” Knoblauch said. “What we wanted was to get better defensively and we have gotten better. A lot of it was emphasis on what we can do with our systems, just details, but also we added two very defensive detailed players.”

Bowman acquired forward Jason Dickinson and defenceman Connor Murphy from Chicago and the two have played a lot of minutes against opponents’ top lines.

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“With Dickinson and Murphy playing a lot of minutes against key matchups … those two have really solidified our identify and how we want to play,” said Knoblauch.

Murphy settled in alongside Darnell Nurse and that duo has become a solid second pairing on the blue line behind Mattias Ekholm and Evan Bouchard.

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“I think we get excited because that’s our strength, wanting to defend hard and be thinking that way together,” Murphy said. “I see the competitiveness in (Nurse). He’s a fiery competitor and he wants to be physical and tough and be hard to play against. I feed off that energy that he brings.”

Murphy said knowing exactly what their role is has made it an easy transition.

“Every player wants to know what’s expected of you and you want that to align with what your strengths are,” he said. “So for us to be able to have a role that’s designated to our strengths really feeds good energy to our game.”

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Bouchard said Murphy has been a great addition to the Oilers, who shifted their focus to an improved defence when Draisaitl was injured March 8. The star forward isn’t expected to return before the playoffs.

“He’s as solid as it comes,” Bouchard said of Murphy. “Hard guy to play against, great fit in our group, great addition, great guy to have in the room and it’s showing on the ice as well.”

Bouchard’s improved play since the Olympic break has also played a key role in the team’s defensive strides. Despite his occasional and often costly turnovers, Bouchard has a plus-22 rating, second on the team to Ekholm.

“Definitely a slow start for me,” the seven-year veteran admitted. “But things have picked up (at) a good time with the playoffs around the corner.”

For Dickinson and Murphy, their motivation is to get to the playoffs after long absences. Their last post-season action was in 2020 — Murphy with the Blackhawks and Dickinson with the Dallas Stars.

“For games to be meaningful and matter it’s huge,” Dickinson said. “The last few years it’s been basically counting down the days and waiting for summer, back to the gym, getting reps in to prepare for the next season. Now it’s preparing for the next chapter of the season.”

The Oilers have six games remaining with four of them against divisional opponents.

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This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2026.

Note to readers:CORRECTS spelling of Darnell Nurse, Mattias Ekholm and Jason Dickinson; number of Oilers games remaining against divisional opponents in final paragraph; last playoff appearances of Dickinson and Connor Murphy.