Soo Greyhounds win Game 5 to end London Knights 2025-26 season

Send this page to someone via email

Marco Mignosa scored twice and logged two assists as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds defeated the London Knights 4-0 to win their first round playoff series on Saturday at Canada Life Place.

Carter George made 25 saves in goal for Sault Ste. Marie for his first career playoff shutout.

The Greyhounds got off a quick start as an icing call brought a faceoff into the London end. Brady Martin found Marco Mignosa, who fired home his third goal of the series at the 2:14 mark of the first period.

Chase Reid made it 2-0 for Sault Ste. Marie with his second goal of the playoffs, which came one second after a Greyhound power play ended.

The Knights pressed hard in the second period but could not find a hole in Sault Ste. Marie’s netminder.

Story continues below advertisement

At the other end of the ice, Brady Martin found Marco Mignosa for a second time, leading to Mignosa’s second goal of the night, which put the Greyhounds ahead 3-0 after 40 minutes of play.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Brady Martin scored on a third period power play for Sault Ste. Marie to finish the scoring as Mignosa picked up his fourth point of the night.

The Greyhounds outshot the Knights 27-25.

London was 0-for-6 on the power play and 5-for-6 on the penalty kill.

The loss ended the careers of overagers Jesse Nurmi, Braiden Clark and Kaden Hawkins.

Clark missed the game with an upper body injury, as did Knights defenceman Linus Funck.

London goaltender Seb Gatto did not dress due to a lower body injury.

Will Nicholl signs entry-level deal with Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers selected Will Nicholl of the London Knights in the seventh round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Nicholl was selected 196th overall that year. The majority of players drafted ahead of him — 118 in total —have yet to sign their first deal.

Nicholl is a two-time Ontario Hockey League champion and a Memorial Cup champion. If there was an award for most positive player in hockey you would see Nicholl as a nominee, too.

Story continues below advertisement

He was honoured at this season’s London Knights awards ceremony as the 2025-26 Player’s Player, which is chosen by a player’s teammates.

Nicholl missed 36 games this year while recovering from off-season surgery but still managed to score 15 goals and 26 points.

Nicholl will be eligible to join the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors at the conclusion of his season in London.

The Condors are captained by former Knight Seth Griffith.