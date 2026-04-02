Saskatchewan Paralympian celebrates gold medal win at provincial legislature

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Saskatchewan Olympic athletes, officials, coaches and support staff gathered at the legislature to celebrate their contributions to the sporting event following the 2026 Olympics.

“It’s hard against the rest of the provinces in Canada to get there — so many people, so many that are so good,” says Gilbert Dash, athlete in the Paralympics. “To come from Saskatchewan, that’s a proud moment to be able to say that.”

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Although involved in sports from a young age, Dash suffered from a back and spine injury in 2006 and after rehabilitation, started wheelchair curling in 2008. He’s represented Canada in the past three World Wheelchair Curling Championships.

This year, Dash competed in the starting lineup in Canada’s Wheelchair Curling team at the Paralympics and brought home gold. Being from Kipling, Sask., he said the support made everything worth it.

“The gratitude I have for the people reaching out to me, saying they’re proud and it’s a goal accomplished,” he says.

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Figure skating judge Karen Howard also returned to the Olympics this year, and says “it takes a village” to raise an athlete and an official.

Sania Ali has more details in the video above.