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Canada

Saskatoon homicide trial closes with 3 guilty pleas in death of Jason Horse

By Grace Miller Global News
Posted April 1, 2026 8:29 pm
1 min read
Jason Horse, 48, was two spirited and grew-up in Thunderchild before moving to Saskatoon.
Jason Horse, 48, was two spirited and grew-up in Thunderchild before moving to Saskatoon. Generations Funeral Home
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The trial for the murder of Jason Horse has come to a close with a total of three guilty pleas from all accused.

Both Robert Stone and Randy Brabant have entered guilty pleas to breaking and entering after entering not-guilty pleas to that charge and manslaughter on Monday.

This follows co-accused Tyrone Nepoose pleading guilty to manslaughter and receiving a nine-year sentence.

Justice Macmillan Brown accepted two joint statements from Crown and defence, sentencing Stone to five years with 10-year firearms ban and Brabant to 3.5 years and a lifetime ban on firearms due to previous convictions.

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With remand credit, Stone will serve two years, Brabant will serve 200 days, and Neposse is serving six years.

The Crown said during submissions that their differing sentencing for Brabant and Stone acknowledges the different roles the two played.

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The agreed statement of facts details Stone and Neposse carrying weapons into the house that night.

According to the statement, Stone used his weapon to make sure no one would leave the house while Neposse went to each room looking for goods.

The statement also said Brabant was not aware the two were carrying weapons until just before they entered the home.

Court also heard Stone knew multiple people living at the house on Avenue I South and had visited the home frequently.

In the victim impact statement written by Horse’s brother, Rodrick, he said he warned Jason that living close to 20th Street was unsafe because people can’t see his kindness.

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