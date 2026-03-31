Saskatchewan government says it’s cutting ties with Prairie Harm Reduction

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Saskatchewan’s provincial government says it’s ending its contract with Saskatoon’s Prairie Harm Reduction (PHR), only a few days after its exemption from Health Canada was suspended.

In a statement to Global News, the province said it had provided notice to terminate its contract with the supervised consumption site for mental health and addiction services. Other supports, including crisis management and social services like housing, are also being cut.

“The Government of Saskatchewan does not fund supervised consumption sites,” the government said in a statement.

The move comes less than a week after Health Canada told Global News it had informed PHR that an exemption allowing it to operate had been suspended due to “a significant funding shortfall and organizational constraints.” The agency says it informed PHR of this decision on March 25.

It said the site was required to cease operation until further notice.

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On Monday, the organization announced the suspension, though added its drop-in centre would remain open.

5:02 Prairie Harm Reduction reacts to safe consumption site community meeting

The province’s decision to cut ties comes days after Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr wrote a letter on March 25 to federal Health Minister Marjorie Michel, urging PHR’s exemption not be renewed. According to Carr, it was set to expire in March.

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“We do not provide funding for supervised consumption sites,” Carr wrote. “Our focus remains on supporting individuals facing addictions by prioritizing treatment and a recovery-oriented system of care.”

The province has provided the organization with annual funding for other services, including $346,000 annually towards “outreach, education and to increase access to take home Naloxone.”

The Ministry of Social Services also pays $2.181 million for the operation of two semi-independent youth homes and family support services.

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Global News has contacted Prairie Harm Reduction for comment on the provincial government’s decision.

When Prairie Harm Reduction first announced the suspension on Sunday, it said it was working to have its exemption reinstated.

The organization said in a news release it remained in close contact with Health Canada and is “actively working” to provide information that’s been requested so the suspension can be lifted.

Health Canada went on to say there are certain requirements for exemption holders to keep it.

“In order to meet the public health and public safety objectives under the CDSA, exemption holders must demonstrate that they have resources available to support the safe and ongoing operation of a supervised consumption site, including adequate funding and organizational capacity,” the statement read.

In her letter to Michel last week, Carr went on to say it’s heard significant concerns from residents, business owners, and community stakeholders regarding PHR’s current location.

It’s why, she said, her ministry is considering legislation that would restrict where supervised consumption sites may operate.

“Should the legislation pass, it will have implications for the current location of Prairie Harm Reduction’s site in Saskatoon,” Carr said.

Global News has reached out to Health Canada for a response on how the provincial government’s decision to end its contract could impact the suspension of PHR’s exemption.