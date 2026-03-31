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1 comment

  1. Walter
    March 31, 2026 at 3:39 pm

    Maybe farmers could consider planting food, real food, and try traditional and sensible crop rotations plus mixing in N-fixing solutions like clover. Stop tilling, plant N-fixing cover crops, grow food, feed America, stop using narrow-band fertilizers and toxic chemicals from companies like Monsanto, who have fooled and conned you into believing those chemicals are necessary – they’re not. Return to traditional non-chemical farming, save money, and feed America by growing food instead of importing vegetables from other countries.

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Economy

U.S. farmers plan to plant less corn as Iran war hits fertilizer supply

By Tom Polansek Reuters
Posted March 31, 2026 2:50 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta farmers face uncertainty with rising fertilizer prices'
Alberta farmers face uncertainty with rising fertilizer prices
WATCH ABOVE: Alberta farmers face uncertainty with rising fertilizer prices – Mar 20, 2026
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U.S. farmers plan to plant less corn and more soybeans in 2026 than last year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said, as the Iran war drives up fertilizer and fuel prices in the latest blow to the struggling agricultural sector.

The agency published on Tuesday its first survey-based crop acreage estimate of the year in a prospective plantings report, along with quarterly U.S. grain stocks data.

Analysts cautioned that plantings estimates, gleaned from farmer surveys conducted in the first half of March, could not fully account for disruptions and price impacts caused by the war. The agency may further reduce its estimate for corn acreage, they said.

“Because of what’s happening in the fertilizer market, and the timing of when the survey went out, this is probably the highest number in planted acreage we’ll see in corn this year,” said Jake Hanley, managing director and senior portfolio specialist at Teucrium Trading.

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Corn and wheat require more costly fertilizer, making them less attractive for growers to plant than soybeans with the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran cutting off critical nitrogen supplies from the Gulf to the world’s farmers.

Spiking fertilizer costs are the latest hurdle for farmers grappling with weak grain prices, rising bills for other inputs and uncertainty over China’s demand for U.S. crops. A trade war launched by the Trump administration last year dramatically disrupted U.S. soybean export sales to China, the world’s largest importer.

Click to play video: 'Food costs could start climbing as impact of war in Middle East begins to be felt elsewhere'
Food costs could start climbing as impact of war in Middle East begins to be felt elsewhere

Hurdles for farmers

Farmers intend to plant 95.338 million acres of corn this year, down from 98.788 million acres in 2025, and 84.7 million acres of soybeans, up from 81.215 million acres last year, USDA said.

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Analysts expected disruptions from the Iran conflict to curb corn acreage even further. They expected corn plantings of 94.371 million acres in a Reuters poll and soybean plantings of 85.549 million acres.

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USDA’s lower-than-expected estimate for soy acres rallied soybean futures.

“Speculative money likes to own soybeans, so to have that number come in less than expected helps,” said Angie Setzer, partner at Consus Ag Consulting.

Most Midwest farmers grow corn and soybeans, alternating what is planted on each field every year to preserve soil health. Some acres can break from the traditional rotation if growers see an opportunity to turn a better profit or lose less money.

U.S. net farm income is forecast to turn lower this year despite near-record government aid payments, marking the fourth straight year of tight margins, high production costs and low commodity prices for crop producers.

Click to play video: 'BoC holds key interest rate amid war in Iran, says it can only help inflation in long term'
BoC holds key interest rate amid war in Iran, says it can only help inflation in long term

Grain stocks rise

Farm groups have urged Congress to approve additional aid for crop growers as the repercussions of the Iran war rattle the broader economy. President Donald Trump’s administration is already distributing US$12 billion to farmers after his trade dispute with China hurt U.S. soybean sales.

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U.S. stocks of corn, soybeans and wheat as of March 1 were up from a year ago, USDA said, reflecting ample supplies after bumper harvests and trade disruptions last year.

U.S. corn stocks reached 9.024 billion bushels as of March 1, compared to 8.147 billion bushels a year earlier and analysts’ expectations of 9.104 billion bushels.

Stocks were 2.105 billion bushels for soybeans, compared with 1.911 billion a year earlier, and 1.3 billion bushels for wheat, compared with 1.237 billion bushels a year ago, USDA said.

Plentiful stocks weigh on prices for crop farmers and ease costs for livestock producers and biofuel manufacturers.

“There’s plenty of corn right now to be had,” Hanley said. “But all the elements right now are building that the risk is to the upside here.”

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