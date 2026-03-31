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Sports

Mikhail Grabovski, former Maple Leafs forward, facing assault charge in Markham, Ont.

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted March 31, 2026 1:29 pm
2 min read
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A former Toronto Maple Leafs forward has been charged with assault in Markham, Ont.

Court records in Newmarket show Mikhail Grabovski, who played with the Leafs between 2008 and 2013, was arrested earlier this month for an alleged assault on an individual in Markham.

The records, which were sworn into court on Monday, did not go into detail about the incident; however, York Regional Police said officers responded to a Markham community centre at around 10:50 p.m. on March 14 for a report of an assault, and that a victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A signed undertaking form showed that Grabovski agreed not to communicate directly or indirectly with the person, or be in any places where that individual is known to be.

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The court documents allege Grabovski assaulted Warren Cooper. He is identified as the head coach of the York-Simcoe Express under-15 hockey team, according to the team’s website.

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The Toronto Star, which was first to report on the charge, said it stems from an alleged altercation between the two during an Express game against the Markham Waxers this month. Grabovski is the head coach of the Waxers U14 Triple-A and U-15 teams, its website shows.

A Montreal Canadiens draft pick, Grabovski was traded to the Leafs in 2008. He finished his first full season in Toronto leading all Eastern Conference rookies in scoring with 20 goals and 48 points.

The now 42-year-old former centreman was a prominent member of a Leafs era that included the likes of Dion Phaneuf, Phil Kessel, Joffrey Lupul and James Reimer.

Though Grabovski’s career with the Leafs ended in 2013, he continued to play in the NHL with the Washington Capitals and the New York Islanders until the 2015-16 season. He retired from playing professional hockey in 2019.

Following his playing career, Grabovski got into coaching and management, and served as an assistant coach in the KHL and as general manager of the Belarusian national team.

“As head coach of the Waxers U16 AAA team for the 2026/2027 season, Grabovski brings a high-tempo, development-first approach built on accountability, structure, and competitive habits,” his biography on the team’s reads.

“His philosophy emphasizes pace of play, hockey IQ, and individual responsibility within a team framework, preparing players for advancement within the high-performance pathway.”

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He is scheduled to appear in court on June 12.

— with files from The Canadian Press

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