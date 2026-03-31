Warren Buffett says he has not spoken to Bill Gates since Epstein allegations

Warren Buffett revealed that he has not spoken with Bill Gates following the release of the Epstein files, which linked the Microsoft co-founder to Jeffrey Epstein.

In an interview with CNBC, Buffett, 95, said he has not spoken to Gates, 70, “at all” since allegations levelled against Gates that he contracted a sexually transmitted infection (STI) as a result of interactions with “Russian girls” — provided by Epstein — and that he used the former New York financier to organize dates with women, according to email drafts written by Epstein in the released Epstein files.

It is unclear whether the emails, drafted in July 2013 and that Epstein sent to himself, were ever sent to Gates. Gates has said the emails are false. (As of this writing, Gates has not been found guilty of any criminal wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.)

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2:03 Gates expresses regret for involvement with Epstein, but denies allegations amid file dump

“I haven’t talked to him at all since the whole thing was unveiled,” Buffett said Tuesday, referring to the Justice Department’s release of the Epstein files. “I don’t want to be in a position where I know things… to be called as a witness.”

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When asked if he would remain friends with Gates, Buffett avoided answering the question outright and said that “until things are resolved, it’s not wise to say much.”

“I think until it gets cleared up, it doesn’t make sense to do a lot of talking…. I’d don’t want to be under oath,” he added in his first public comments about Gates since the release of the Epstein files.

Following the release of the files earlier this year, Gates apologized for his friendship with Epstein and told the Wall Street Journal that he was “foolish to spend any time with” Epstein.

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“I think I was quite stupid. I thought it would help me with global health philanthropy. In fact, it failed to do that. It was just a huge mistake,” he added.

Buffett, one of the most successful financial investors in history, said it is “astounding” to him that “anyone could be that successful as a con man.”

“Men are going to like sex … and some of them are going to like not paying taxes, and he figured out their weaknesses,” Buffett added. “That guy must have been the con man of all time. He had a way of conning everybody.”

Buffett said he was grateful that Gates never invited him to meet Epstein.

“I got him to thank for not doing that,” Buffett said. “But you can’t get away from what happened either.”

2:21 Epstein files: Bill Gates and Steve Bannon in Democrats’ newly released photos

Gates has not been accused of any wrongdoing by Epstein’s victims, and his appearance in the files does not imply involvement in any criminal activity.

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During an interview with 9 News, Gates said he was introduced to Epstein in 2011 and that his meetings with Epstein were limited to dinners over the course of three years and that he never visited the deceased billionaire’s private island, Little St. James, where numerous incidents of abuse allegedly took place.

“The focus was always, he knew a lot of very rich people, and he was saying he could get them to give money to global health. In retrospect, that was a dead end,” Gates said, adding he never had relations with women through Epstein.

“I was foolish to spend time with him. I was one of many people who regret ever knowing him.

“The more that comes out, the more clear it will be that, although the time was a mistake, it has nothing to do with that kind of behaviour.”

— With files from Global News’ Rachel Goodman