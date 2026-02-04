Bill Gates ‘regrets’ ever knowing Epstein, ex-wife Melinda recalls ‘muck’ in marriage

Send this page to someone via email

Billionaire Microsoft founder Bill Gates has denied allegations made against him in the newest release of Epstein files, while Melinda French Gates, the philanthropist and Gates’ ex-wife, says she has moved on from their marriage, and that what happened to the convicted sex offender’s victims was “beyond heartbreaking.”

View image in full screen Melinda French Gates speaks at the Empowering Women as Entrepreneurs and Leaders forum during the World Bank/IMF Spring Meetings at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters in Washington on April 13, 2023. AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Among new allegations levelled against Bill Gates in the latest released Epstein files are that he contracted a sexually transmitted infection (STI) as a result of interactions with “Russian girls” — provided by Epstein — and that he used the former New York financier to organize dates with women, according to email drafts written by Epstein.

It is unclear whether the emails, drafted in July 2013 and sent to Epstein from himself, were ever sent to Gates. Gates has said the emails are false.

One email in the form of a resignation letter from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (since renamed the Gates Foundation) alleges having had to provide medical treatment for Gates “to deal with the consequences of sex with Russian girls.”

The second, addressed to Gates, claims that he tried to cover up the spreading of an STI, including to French Gates, to whom he was married at the time.

In an interview on Wednesday with Australia’s 9 News, Gates denied the allegations.

“Apparently, Jeffrey wrote an email to himself. That email was never sent. The email is false,” he said.

“I don’t know what his thinking was there. Was he trying to attack me in some way? Every minute I spent with him, I regret, and I apologize that I did that,” Gates added.

On Wednesday, Republican Congresswoman for South Carolina, Rep. Nancy Mace, announced that the party was calling upon Gates to testify in front of the House Oversight Committee as part of its investigation into Epstein.

“3 million pages of Epstein documents were just released by the DOJ and the allegations are SICK. If these allegations are false, Bill Gates should have no problem saying so under oath before Congress. Nobody is above the law. Not billionaires. Not the powerful. Nobody,” she wrote in an X post.

It comes a day after Bill and Hillary Clinton agreed to testify after Congress threatened to hold them in contempt.

We're calling for Bill Gates to testify under oath on his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein in front of the Oversight Committee. 3 million pages of Epstein documents were just released by the DOJ and the allegations are SICK. If these allegations are false, Bill Gates should… pic.twitter.com/qW6kzV2KDn — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) February 4, 2026

In an interview, French Gates told NPR the allegations against her ex-husband brought up “very, very painful times” in her 27-year marriage to the billionaire and that “whatever questions remain” around those mentioned in the tranche of more than three million files released by the U.S. Department of Justice need to be answered.

She added that she had moved on from the marriage and was now “in a really unexpected, beautiful place in my life.”

“I am so happy to be away from all the muck that was there,” she added.

“No girl should ever be put in the situation they were put in by Epstein and whatever was going on with all of the various people around him. It’s beyond heartbreaking,” French Gates continued.

“I remember being those ages the girls were, I remember my daughters being those ages,” she concluded.

Several U.S. media outlets have reported that, before the couple separated, French Gates was troubled by her husband’s association with Epstein. After they announced their split, Gates acknowledged an affair he had with a Microsoft employee in 2019.

The couple divorced in 2021.

Gates has not been accused of any wrongdoing by Epstein’s victims, and his appearance in the files does not imply involvement in any criminal activity.

During his interview with 9 News, Gates said he was introduced to Epstein in 2011 and that his meetings with Epstein were limited to dinners over the course of three years and that he never visited the deceased billionaire’s private island, Little St. James, where numerous incidents of abuse allegedly took place.

“The focus was always, he knew a lot of very rich people, and he was saying he could get them to give money to global health. In retrospect, that was a dead end,” Gates said, adding he never had relations with women through Epstein.

“I was foolish to spend time with him. I was one of many people who regret ever knowing him.

“The more that comes out, the more clear it will be that, although the time was a mistake, it has nothing to do with that kind of behaviour.”

View image in full screen Bill Gates speaks onstage at the Bloomberg Philanthropies Global Forum 2025 at The Plaza Hotel on September 24, 2025 in New York City. NEW YORK UNITED NATIONS United States Copyright: William Volcov

After the latest docket of Epstein files was released, a spokesperson for Gates said in a statement that, “the only thing these documents demonstrate is Epstein’s frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates and the lengths he would go to entrap and defame.”

“These claims — from a proven, disgruntled liar — are absolutely absurd and completely false.”

Of the three million files released last week, many shed light on Epstein’s extensive web of high-powered connections, including with celebrities, business executives, academics and political leaders. Thousands of those documents were removed by the Department of Justice this week after they compromised the identities of some of Epstein’s victims.