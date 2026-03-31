TSB investigating small aircraft accident at Metro Vancouver airport

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Federal investigators are deploying to British Columbia after an accident involving a small aircraft at an airport in Metro Vancouver.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says in a statement that the accident Monday happened at Pitt Meadows Regional Airport, a facility used for general aviation in the Lower Mainland.

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No details have been released on the circumstances surrounding the accident or if anyone was injured.

Pitt Meadows RCMP and Fire and Rescue have both referred questions to other authorities, while the airport did not respond to requests for comment.

The city is about 40 kilometres east of downtown Vancouver.

The Pitt Meadows Regional Airport is among the busiest airports in B.C. in terms of aircraft movement, with the latest data from Statistics Canada showing more than 10,000 aircraft movements in January.