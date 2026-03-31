Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

TSB investigating small aircraft accident at Metro Vancouver airport

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 31, 2026 8:43 am
1 min read
Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) signage is pictured outside TSB offices in Ottawa on Monday, May 1, 2023. View image in full screen
Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) signage is pictured outside TSB offices in Ottawa on Monday, May 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Federal investigators are deploying to British Columbia after an accident involving a small aircraft at an airport in Metro Vancouver.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says in a statement that the accident Monday happened at Pitt Meadows Regional Airport, a facility used for general aviation in the Lower Mainland.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

No details have been released on the circumstances surrounding the accident or if anyone was injured.

Pitt Meadows RCMP and Fire and Rescue have both referred questions to other authorities, while the airport did not respond to requests for comment.

The city is about 40 kilometres east of downtown Vancouver.

The Pitt Meadows Regional Airport is among the busiest airports in B.C. in terms of aircraft movement, with the latest data from Statistics Canada showing more than 10,000 aircraft movements in January.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices