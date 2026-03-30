Team Einarson adds 2-time Olympian Jocelyn Peterman after roster shakeup

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Team Einarson has added two-time Olympian Jocelyn Peterman as lead and vice days after overhauling its lineup following a runner-up finish at the world women’s curling championship in Calgary.

Peterman joins from Kaitlyn Lawes’s Winnipeg-based rink, where she played second since 2022.

Kerri Einarson’s Gimli, Man., rink parted ways Thursday with longtime third Val Sweeting, coach Reid Carruthers and alternate Krysten Karwacki after the loss to Switzerland.

Einarson remains at skip with Shannon Birchard moving to third and Karlee Burgess to second.

Birchard and Burgess will continue as the team’s primary sweeping duo.

“I’m really excited to team up with such a hardworking, talented group of women,” Peterman said in a statement. “I can’t wait to get on the ice, learn from each other, and see what we can build together.”

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Peterman and her husband, Brett Gallant, opened 3-0 in mixed doubles at the Milan Cortina Games last month before finishing 4-5 and missing the playoffs.

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The pair has been among Canada’s top mixed doubles teams, winning the 2019 Canadian mixed doubles championship and earning silver at the world mixed doubles championship that same year.

Peterman also represented Canada at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, playing second on Jennifer Jones’s team, with Lawes at third.

She spent four seasons with Jones from 2018 to 2022, then left with Lawes to form a new team in 2022.

Peterman won the 2016 Scotties Tournament of Hearts as second on Chelsea Carey’s team and has been a regular presence at the national championship.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jocelyn to the team. She’s an incredible player with a ton of experience,” said Einarson.

Einarson’s rink has been one of Canada’s most successful teams in recent years, winning five Scotties Tournament of Hearts titles since 2020, including this year’s event in Mississauga.

The team has also won three world championship medals since 2022, taking bronze in 2022 and 2023 before earning silver this year in Calgary.