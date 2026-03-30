RCMP ends policing in Cloverdale, Surrey police offer signing bonus to recruit

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After more than 70 years, the RCMP will end its policing in Cloverdale as the Surrey Police Service takes over.

In a message shared with the public on Monday, RCMP said it wanted to take a moment to reflect on the long and meaningful history that Mounties have shared with the community.

RCMP said it first began policing in Cloverdale in May, 1951, with 18 members — a corporal and 17 constables.

They worked out of Surrey City Hall at 5900 Main Street in Cloverdale, which is 117b Street in Surrey today.

Original photo taken in May 1951 when the RCMP first took over policing in the Surrey community of Cloverdale. Provided by Surrey RCMP

“In 1974, Const. Roger Pierlet of the Surrey RCMP, gave his life in the line of duty in Cloverdale, B.C.,” RCMP said in the release.

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“He stood for courage, service, and an enduring commitment to public safety — values that have guided generations of members who followed in his footsteps. The Const. Roger Pierlet overpass is now proudly located on Highway 15 near Highway 10 in Surrey, B.C., where dedication plaques remain to honour his sacrifice.”

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RCMP will officially leave the Cloverdale area on April 1.

“It has been an absolute privilege to police in Cloverdale and to call this community home for the past 75 years,” RCMP said.

“On Nov. 29, 2024, the Surrey Police Service became the police of jurisdiction of Surrey, marking the beginning of a historic new chapter for policing in the city. As the police transition continues, the RCMP remains committed to serving the District 2 – the Guildford/Fleetwood area of Surrey.”

2:04 Surrey police chief warns his force needs more officers

Meanwhile, the Surrey Police Service is increasing its signing bonus for experienced officers who join the municipal force.

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Trained and experienced officers who sign up for the service will now receive a $30,000 bonus, up from the previous $20,000.

The bonus bump comes just days before the SPS is set to take jurisdiction of the Cloverdale area of Surrey.

“It concerns me,” Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke said.

“It was our understanding all along that this police transition would be in full go by now. And so the need for signing bonuses is a concern, for sure.”

Last month, the B.C. government denied a request to postpone that step in the policing transition over staffing concerns.

The Surrey Police Service says it has $900,000 allocated within its existing budget for hiring incentives.