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Canada

Fisheries Minister won’t allow Dartmouth Cove infilling project to move forward

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 30, 2026 3:18 pm
1 min read
Children walk along the shoreline at Dartmouth Cove in Dartmouth, N.S. on Tuesday, December 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese. View image in full screen
Children walk along the shoreline at Dartmouth Cove in Dartmouth, N.S. on Tuesday, December 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese.
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The federal government says it will not approve a controversial proposal to infill part of Halifax Harbour in order to facilitate a private development project.

Minister of Fisheries and Oceans Joanne Thompson says the proposed project in an area known as Dartmouth Cove would permanently destroy marine life in the area.

Click to play video: 'Dartmouth Cove property owners restrict entry to public trail'
Dartmouth Cove property owners restrict entry to public trail

A company associated with Tom Hickey’s Atlantic Road Construction and Paving Limited owns several properties around the cove, which is almost directly across the harbour from Downtown Halifax.

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The so-called water lots, a relic from before Confederation, come with deeded rights to the adjoining submerged land and typically include provisions to infill above the water line.

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Politicians, nearby residents and environmental groups have been opposing the project, partially because it would disrupt a popular public park and paved walking trail along the shoreline.

A company representative said in an interview Monday that the firm plans to fight the ruling through a judicial review.

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