Fisheries Minister won’t allow Dartmouth Cove infilling project to move forward

The federal government says it will not approve a controversial proposal to infill part of Halifax Harbour in order to facilitate a private development project.
Minister of Fisheries and Oceans Joanne Thompson says the proposed project in an area known as Dartmouth Cove would permanently destroy marine life in the area.
A company associated with Tom Hickey’s Atlantic Road Construction and Paving Limited owns several properties around the cove, which is almost directly across the harbour from Downtown Halifax.
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The so-called water lots, a relic from before Confederation, come with deeded rights to the adjoining submerged land and typically include provisions to infill above the water line.
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Politicians, nearby residents and environmental groups have been opposing the project, partially because it would disrupt a popular public park and paved walking trail along the shoreline.
A company representative said in an interview Monday that the firm plans to fight the ruling through a judicial review.
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