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Canada

Montreal police suspend search for 18-year-old who fell through ice into river

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 29, 2026 4:53 pm
1 min read
Lights on a parked police vehicle flash. View image in full screen
Lights on a parked police vehicle flash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Matt Rourke
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Montreal police say they are suspending the search for a young man who fell through the ice of the des Prairies river in the city’s West Island on Thursday.

Jean-Pierre Brabant says police divers as well as officers in boats and on foot have searched the river and its banks in recent days without locating the missing 18-year-old.

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The college student was walking with a friend on the river in the l’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève borough when the ice gave way beneath their feet.

One of the young men was pulled from the river and taken to hospital, and police said his life was not in danger.

The 18-year-old was swept away by the current.

Brabant says officers might resume the search in the coming days, especially along the river’s banks.

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