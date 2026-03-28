McDavid’s three points lead Oilers over Ducks

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EDMONTON – Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists to regain the NHL scoring lead as the Edmonton Oilers made a move up the Pacific Division standings, holding on to defeat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Saturday.

Zach Hyman had a goal and an assist and Jack Roslovic and Matthew Savoie also scored for the Oilers (37-28-9) who won their third game in a row and moved three points back of the division-leading Ducks.

The Oilers went 1-9-2 in their previous 12 attempts to win more than two straight.

Edmonton is now 27-5-5 when scoring first this season.

The Oilers remained without star forward Leon Draisaitl, out for the rest of the regular season with a lower body injury.

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Beckett Sennecke and Cutter Gauthier replied for the Ducks (41-28-4) who saw a four-game winning streak halted.

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Connor Ingram recorded 27 saves to earn the win in the Edmonton net, while Lukas Dostal made 30 stops for Anaheim.

TAKEAWAYS

Ducks: Mikael Granlund had his goal-scoring streak ended at four games, during which he tallied seven. He has 19 goals in 49 games this season.

Oilers: Evan Bouchard picked up a pair of assists to extend his points streak against the Ducks to 11 games. The 26-year-old leads all NHL defencemen with 86 points and looks poised to become just the 13th blueliner in league history to hit the 90-point plateau.

KEY MOMENT

Edmonton started the scoring 7:36 into the second period as the puck came off the back boards in front to McDavid, who lifted a backhand shot into the net for his 42nd goal of the season. It was the fourth consecutive game he has scored in and the point moved him back ahead of Nikita Kucherov for the league scoring lead. McDavid leads the NHL with 31 goals since Dec. 1.

KEY STAT

Edmonton has struggled to dominate at home, coming into the contest with only one game in which they never trailed in their last 13 and two in their last 18 at Rogers Place. However, the Oilers have gotten the job done against the Pacific and are now 8-0-2 against divisional opponents at home.

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UP NEXT

Ducks: Return home to face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.

Oilers: Host the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2026.