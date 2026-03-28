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Politics

NDP leadership candidates to make their final pitch to voters at Winnipeg convention

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 28, 2026 10:05 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'NDP set to elect new leader this weekend after devastating loss in federal elections'
NDP set to elect new leader this weekend after devastating loss in federal elections
The NDP is meeting in record numbers in Winnipeg this weekend to choose a new leader and redefine the party's future. The move comes after a devastating federal election loss where the party lost official status and its leader, Jagmeet Singh. Melissa Ridgen has the story.
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The NDP leadership candidates are making their last pitch to party members before voting in the six-month campaign concludes later today.

Each of the five candidates will have time at the convention this morning to outline their vision for party leadership.

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While there is a voting booth at the Winnipeg convention, voting opened earlier this month and many members have already cast their ballots.

The party’s roughly 100,000 members will pick the new leader through a ranked ballot system, where the first candidate to get more than 50 per cent support is the winner.

The next NDP leader will be announced Sunday.

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles is scheduled to address the convention today, after Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew opened the gathering on Friday.

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