Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Explosions from building rooftop fire shut down streets in downtown Toronto

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted March 27, 2026 8:34 pm
1 min read
Emergency crews responded to reports of a fire and possible explosions at a construction site in downtown Toronto Friday evening, prompting multiple road closures and safety warnings. View image in full screen
Emergency crews responded to reports of a fire and possible explosions at a construction site in downtown Toronto Friday evening, prompting multiple road closures and safety warnings. File/ Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Emergency crews responded to reports of a fire and possible explosions at a construction site in downtown Toronto Friday evening, prompting multiple road closures and safety warnings.

Toronto Police Service said the incident happened around 6:02 p.m. near Richmond Street West and John Street.

Police said the fire was reported on the roof of a building under construction, with information indicating items may have been exploding and debris falling onto the street below.

Officers attended the scene alongside Toronto Fire Services.

Toronto Fire Services later confirmed that crews responded to a two-alarm fire on the roof of a commercial building. The fire also ruptured propane cylinders, causing heavy flames and thick smoke.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Authorities initially said injuries were unknown and urged the public to use caution in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

Videos of loud explosions and large plumes of smoke have been circulating on social media since the fire.

Richmond Street West was closed between Peter Street and Duncan Street, with pedestrian access also restricted.

In an update, police said the fire had been extinguished and no injuries were reported, although some road closures remain.

An investigation is is underway.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices