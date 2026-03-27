Explosions from building rooftop fire shut down streets in downtown Toronto

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Emergency crews responded to reports of a fire and possible explosions at a construction site in downtown Toronto Friday evening, prompting multiple road closures and safety warnings.

Toronto Police Service said the incident happened around 6:02 p.m. near Richmond Street West and John Street.

Police said the fire was reported on the roof of a building under construction, with information indicating items may have been exploding and debris falling onto the street below.

Officers attended the scene alongside Toronto Fire Services.

Toronto Fire Services later confirmed that crews responded to a two-alarm fire on the roof of a commercial building. The fire also ruptured propane cylinders, causing heavy flames and thick smoke.

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Authorities initially said injuries were unknown and urged the public to use caution in the area.

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Videos of loud explosions and large plumes of smoke have been circulating on social media since the fire.

The reason behind the explosions right now in Toronto downtown, I made this video from my balcony at 38 Widmer st. #toronto #explosion pic.twitter.com/VTzqz0AHgO — Alex Kahel (@AlexKahel) March 27, 2026

Richmond Street West was closed between Peter Street and Duncan Street, with pedestrian access also restricted.

In an update, police said the fire had been extinguished and no injuries were reported, although some road closures remain.

An investigation is is underway.