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Canada

Saskatoon’s Gather Local Market welcomes Rebellion as its newest anchor tenant

By Noah Rishaug Global News
Posted March 27, 2026 11:26 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Rebellion opens its doors to customers'
Rebellion opens its doors to customers
WATCH: Regina bar Rebellion opens brand new Saskatoon location.
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Sitting in the heart of Saskatoon’s downtown, Gather Local Market has always been a community staple, home to crafty small businesses with flair.

They’re welcoming a new anchor tenant to the building.

“When we gather, we invite people to stay longer. They spend more money, and we connect deeply — it’s impactful. It’s growth, and growth is beautiful,” said Discovery Saskatoon CEO Stephanie Pocha, welcoming the bar to the city.

Rebellion was started in Regina by Mark Heise and his business partners, where they have their own brewery. The success they found in the warehouse district has prompted them to expand to Saskatoon, driven by their passion for beer.

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“Beer is meant to be social. That’s what so special about beer. It’s a gathering, you make friends, you sit at the bar,” said Heise.

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Rebellion started in Regina in the warehouse district where their brewery is located. They’ve made the decision to expand to Saskatoon in the face of mounting pressures on the service industry.

“No money, living at home, no jobs, living at home, it’s expensive to go out, health concerns, changing habits, video games, just many overall — that drinking culture has changed so much when it comes to Gen Z,” said David Williams, an associate professor with the Edwards School of Business.

For Rebellion, finding the right location was key. With all the surrounding foot traffic and the community atmosphere, Williams says they may beat the trend.

“Good ambience, clustering of similar businesses, good vibe, part of the hipster part of town so it seems good,” said Williams

Rebellion is now open for customers at Gather Local Market.

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