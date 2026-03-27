Saskatoon teacher awarded Carnegie Medal for heroism at Evan Hardy Collegiate

A Saskatoon teacher at Evan Hardy Collegiate, Sean Hayes, has been awarded the Carnegie Medal after risking his own life to save a student from being attacked.
The 33-year-old teacher suffered burns to several parts of his body while putting the fire out and has since recovered.
“There was not really time to think or plan — my body simply responded in the moment. I am grateful for the colleagues who were there to provide support and assistance, and for the sense of purpose and grounding that carried me through,” says Hayes in a statement.
Get daily National news
The award is one of North America’s highest honours for heroism, recognizing those who risk themselves to an extraordinary degree while saving or attempting to save the lives of others.
- Explosions from building rooftop fire shut down streets in downtown Toronto
- Edmonton community leaders hope new derelict commercial tax leads to revitalization
- Application to evict Penticton homeless camp postponed, but frustrations remain
- Calgary proposes ban on midblock rowhouses as part of citywide rezoning repeal
During the September 2024 attack, Hayes saw one student spraying gasoline on another before setting them on fire.
Hayes tried multiple ways to put the fire out before patting out the flames using his overshirt.
“I hope this recognition reflects the importance of looking out for one another whenever the opportunity arises,” said Hayes.
The teenage attacker is now serving a three-year sentence.
Write a comment