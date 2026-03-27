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Canada

Saskatoon teacher awarded Carnegie Medal for heroism at Evan Hardy Collegiate

By Grace Miller Global News
Posted March 27, 2026 9:29 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Teen sentenced to 3 years for arson attack at Saskatoon’s Evan Hardy high school'
Teen sentenced to 3 years for arson attack at Saskatoon’s Evan Hardy high school
RELATED: The teen who lit her classmate on fire at Saskatoon's Evan Hardy Collegiate in Sept. 2024 will face a maximum sentence for attempted murder under the Youth Criminal Justice Act – Mar 16, 2026
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A Saskatoon teacher at Evan Hardy Collegiate, Sean Hayes, has been awarded the Carnegie Medal after risking his own life to save a student from being attacked.

The 33-year-old teacher suffered burns to several parts of his body while putting the fire out and has since recovered.

“There was not really time to think or plan — my body simply responded in the moment. I am grateful for the colleagues who were there to provide support and assistance, and for the sense of purpose and grounding that carried me through,” says Hayes in a statement.

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The award is one of North America’s highest honours for heroism, recognizing those who risk themselves to an extraordinary degree while saving or attempting to save the lives of others.

During the September 2024 attack, Hayes saw one student spraying gasoline on another before setting them on fire.

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Hayes tried multiple ways to put the fire out before patting out the flames using his overshirt.

“I hope this recognition reflects the importance of looking out for one another whenever the opportunity arises,” said Hayes.

The teenage attacker is now serving a three-year sentence.

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