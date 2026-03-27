Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Family of victims of B.C. murderer say they now can’t speak at parole hearings

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 27, 2026 3:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Families of Johnson-Bentley murder victims say justice system is victimizing them again'
Families of Johnson-Bentley murder victims say justice system is victimizing them again
WATCH: (Warning: Disturbing content) The families of the victims of one of the most brutal murders in B.C. history say they're being victimized by the justice system once again. As Rumina Daya reports, they say they're dreading an upcoming parole hearing for the killer.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

WARNING: Some of the details in this story are disturbing. Discretion is advised.

The family of the victims of one of the most brutal murders in B.C. history says they are being victimized by the justice system again.

In 1982, David Ennis, who was then named David Shearing, gunned down George and Edith Bentley, their daughter Jackie Johnson and her husband Bob Johnson while the family was camping.

He tortured and sexually assaulted the Johnsons’ daughters, ages 11 and 13, for nearly a week before killing them and burning all six bodies in the Johnsons’ vehicle.

Ennis was sentenced to life with no chance of parole for 25 years, but can now apply for parole every five years.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The victims’ family says Ennis has waived his right to an in-person hearing, meaning his next parole application will be a paper review and the family won’t be able to voice their opposition to the parole in person.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Family starts petition on hopes of keeping murderer behind bars'
Family starts petition on hopes of keeping murderer behind bars

“The system is not working for any of us for this, because I’m afraid he will get out, and that’s what they said that they, that he, there is a chance,” Shelley Boden, the victim’s niece, said.

“And I’m going, ‘I don’t like that,’ and my whole body starts to shake.”

Jessica Lehman, the victim’s cousin, said it feels like they don’t care about what they have to say.

“They’re not even giving us a chance to stand up for our rights and our family that can no longer talk,” she said.

Ennis’s next parole hearing is scheduled for August and the family says they’ve been told he could be moved to a minimum-security facility and possibly get day parole.

Story continues below advertisement

–with files from Rumina Daya

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices