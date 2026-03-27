Family of victims of B.C. murderer say they now can’t speak at parole hearings

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WARNING: Some of the details in this story are disturbing. Discretion is advised.

The family of the victims of one of the most brutal murders in B.C. history says they are being victimized by the justice system again.

In 1982, David Ennis, who was then named David Shearing, gunned down George and Edith Bentley, their daughter Jackie Johnson and her husband Bob Johnson while the family was camping.

He tortured and sexually assaulted the Johnsons’ daughters, ages 11 and 13, for nearly a week before killing them and burning all six bodies in the Johnsons’ vehicle.

Ennis was sentenced to life with no chance of parole for 25 years, but can now apply for parole every five years.

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The victims’ family says Ennis has waived his right to an in-person hearing, meaning his next parole application will be a paper review and the family won’t be able to voice their opposition to the parole in person.

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2:01 Family starts petition on hopes of keeping murderer behind bars

“The system is not working for any of us for this, because I’m afraid he will get out, and that’s what they said that they, that he, there is a chance,” Shelley Boden, the victim’s niece, said.

“And I’m going, ‘I don’t like that,’ and my whole body starts to shake.”

Jessica Lehman, the victim’s cousin, said it feels like they don’t care about what they have to say.

“They’re not even giving us a chance to stand up for our rights and our family that can no longer talk,” she said.

Ennis’s next parole hearing is scheduled for August and the family says they’ve been told he could be moved to a minimum-security facility and possibly get day parole.

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–with files from Rumina Daya