Another fire at Abbotsford encampment where man was shot

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Emergency responders were called out again to a homeless encampment at an Abbotsford, B.C., park and ride.

On Thursday, firefighters responded to a blaze in one of the RVs used for housing at the Whatcom Road Park and Ride.

The fire spread to other structures, but police were able to get everyone out safely.

Police were at the scene at the time investigating the homicide on Monday night of a 69-year-old man, now identified as Wayne Versfelt of Abbotsford.

Police say they’ve been called to the encampment, which is on provincial land, more than 200 times in the past year.

2:11 Killing at Abbotsford homeless camp

“We continue to call on the provincial government and other bodies to work through the situation, work through to support a clean environment down here, get some law and order, some safety order on a regular basis, and not make this park and ride what it currently is, which is out of sight, out of mind for the different levels that need to take and fix this,” Sgt. Paul Walker with the Abbotsford police said.

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B.C. Transportation Minister Mike Farnworth said he has asked his staff to look at what additional measures over the short term can be done in terms of increasing security.

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“There are containers going in there so that garbage and rubbish and stuff like that can be taken out, and then obviously we need to be looking at the longer-term solutions,” he said.

Abbotsford Mayor Ross Siemens was not available for an interview.