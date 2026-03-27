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Crime

Another fire at Abbotsford encampment where man was shot

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 27, 2026 2:48 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'More demands for action on Abbotsford homeless encampment'
More demands for action on Abbotsford homeless encampment
Demands are growing for the B.C. government to do something about a homeless encampment that has taken over an Abbotsford Park and Ride, now that another fire has broken out three days after a man was killed. Taya Fast reports.
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Emergency responders were called out again to a homeless encampment at an Abbotsford, B.C., park and ride.

On Thursday, firefighters responded to a blaze in one of the RVs used for housing at the Whatcom Road Park and Ride.

The fire spread to other structures, but police were able to get everyone out safely.

Police were at the scene at the time investigating the homicide on Monday night of a 69-year-old man, now identified as Wayne Versfelt of Abbotsford.

Police say they’ve been called to the encampment, which is on provincial land, more than 200 times in the past year.

Click to play video: 'Killing at Abbotsford homeless camp'
Killing at Abbotsford homeless camp

“We continue to call on the provincial government and other bodies to work through the situation, work through to support a clean environment down here, get some law and order, some safety order on a regular basis, and not make this park and ride what it currently is, which is out of sight, out of mind for the different levels that need to take and fix this,” Sgt. Paul Walker with the Abbotsford police said.

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B.C. Transportation Minister Mike Farnworth said he has asked his staff to look at what additional measures over the short term can be done in terms of increasing security.

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“There are containers going in there so that garbage and rubbish and stuff like that can be taken out, and then obviously we need to be looking at the longer-term solutions,” he said.

Abbotsford Mayor Ross Siemens was not available for an interview.

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