Man dead in targeted shooting at Abbotsford homeless camp

A man has died in Abbotsford, B.C., after what investigators say is believed to be a targeted shooting.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has now taken over the case.
Police said that officers were called on Monday at 11:11 p.m. to the Whatcom Road Park and Ride after reports of a shooting.
There is a large homeless encampment at this location, police added.
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When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries and despite being rushed to the hospital, the man did not survive.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the IHIT Infoline at 1-877-551-4448.
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