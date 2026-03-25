Quebec Conservatives nab their only legislature seat with ex-CAQ member joining party

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The Quebec Conservatives now have an elected member in the national assembly after a former cabinet minister with the Coalition Avenir Québec crossed the floor to join the party.

Maïté Blanchette Vézina, who had quit the CAQ to sit as an Independent in September, joined the Conservatives on Tuesday and announced she will run for the party in the October general election.

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Blanchette Vézina left the CAQ shortly after Premier François Legault shuffled her out of the natural resources portfolio.

Since then Conservative Leader Éric Duhaime had been courting Blanchette Vézina, who delivered a speech at the party’s convention in January.

With his new member Duhaime will now have access to the legislature — a similar situation to 2021 when he convinced former CAQ member Claire Samson to become his party’s sole elected representative.

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Duhaime’s Conservatives collected nearly 13 per cent of the vote during the 2022 provincial campaign but failed to win any seats.

In contrast the Liberals received roughly 14 per cent of the popular vote and won 21 seats.