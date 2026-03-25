Nova Scotia’s legislature closed to public after singing protesters interrupt budget vote

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Nova Scotia’s legislature building is closing its doors to the public one day after singing protesters stalled the government’s attempts to pass its controversial budget bill.

MLAs attempted to vote on the bill late Tuesday night but the sounds of protesters — calling on politicians to “change your mind” — from the gallery at Province House kept interrupting proceedings.

House Speaker Danielle Barkhouse adjourned the sitting just before midnight until Wednesday at 1 p.m.

On Wednesday morning, the province announced it will be closing Province House and the committee room in One Government Place to the public for the rest of the week “in light of events” on Tuesday “as well as other security incidents throughout this sitting.”

“Province House will remain open to MLAs and accredited media, as well as caucus, government and House staff,” the province said in a release.

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“The proceedings of all committees, including the public bills committee, will also be closed to visitors. In addition to staff and media, only scheduled presenters will be permitted to attend committee meetings.”

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The province said it will review its decision on whether to reopen to the public next Monday.

Protests against cuts

The province’s 2026-27 budget, which projected a deficit of roughly $1.2 billion when it was released last month, has prompted outcry over funding cuts.

The budget initially reduced or eliminated more than 280 grants across multiple government departments as the province aimed to save about $130 million. Groups affected included seniors and people with disabilities, as well as the arts, Indigenous and African Nova Scotian communities.

In the weeks since, thousands have gathered in rallies outside Province House to loudly protest the budget.

2:10 Hundreds of Nova Scotians take to legislature to protest provincial budget

Earlier this month, Premier Tim Houston walked back $53.6 million of those cuts and apologized.

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“Some of the decisions, we got it wrong, and for that, I’m sorry,” Houston said on March 10.

The budget also included a five per cent yearly cut in the civil service and a three per cent cut in public service and Crown corporations, as well as the closure of 12 museums.

In total, the budget aimed to cut about $300 million.